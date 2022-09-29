Elegantly Sculpted Busts by Massimiliano Pelletti Interpret Art History Through Imperfection

﻿

Art



#art history #busts #marble #Massimiliano Pelletti #sculpture #stone



Grace Ebert

Italian artist Massimiliano Pelletti (previously) gravitates towards imperfection, and his practice revolves around Transforming Presumed defects like impurities, cracks, or chips into elegantly carved figures. Pink Marble sliced ​​to reveal the stone’s pillowy, crystalline Insides bisects the artist’s interpretation of Venus de Medici, while in “Blue Venus,” marbled sodalite and Mexican white onyx are spliced ​​together into a fully formed bust. Contrasting smooth segments with the rough texture of unpolished stone, Pelletti evokes art history and ancient sculpture traditions through the lens of flaw and fallibility.

This focus on the material determines much of the artist’s work—his studio is conveniently located in Pietrasanta near Caves filled with the precious stones he utilizes—in addition to the way green onyx or black marble, for example, interacts with light. Understanding absorption, reflection, and illumination has grounded his practice and is a skill he’s developed for decades. They explain:

When I was a child, I used to go downstairs to my grandfather’s studio, and I could find him working marble, always next to the same window; from there, during certain hours, a magical light entered that could make the sculpture almost alive, with a soul. When I pointed it out to him, he answered me: “My dear, the light is so important. There are some works that should be sold with the window that lights them up”.

Pelletti is currently working towards a Solo show slated for May 2023 in London, in addition to a series of sculptures set for display in a public square in Italy. Until then, follow his practice on Instagram.

#art history #busts #marble #Massimiliano Pelletti #sculpture #stone



Do stories and artists like this matter to you? Become a Colossal Member today and support independent arts publishing for as little as $5 per month. You’ll connect with a community of like-minded Readers who are passionate about contemporary art, read articles and newsletters ad-free, sustain our interview series, get discounts and early access to our limited-edition print releases, and much more. Join now!