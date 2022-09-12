Electronic Arts to publish “next great hunting game” from Koei Tecmo studio Omega Force

Electronic Arts has announced a partnership with Koei Tecmo and studio Omega Force to develop and release “the next great hunting game” under its EA Originals label. The original Intellectual property, which will be set in “fantasy feudal Japan,” will deliver a “truly AAA experience.”

“It’s an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games,” said Koei Tecmo executive vice president Yosuke Hayashi in a press release. “The Electronic Arts team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of Electronic Arts with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I’m really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game.”

EA Partners general manager Jeff Gamon added, “Building on the Incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent releases of It Takes Two and Knockout City, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team,. They’ve elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can’t wait to introduce their groundbreaking new Adventure to the world later this month.”

More information is due out later in September.