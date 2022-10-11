Electronic Arts stock has slid over 7% year-to-date. Who owns the most shares in EA? Find out in our overview.

Electronic Arts stock has slid over 7% year-to-date despite recent gains – Photo: Rob Newell / CameraSport / Getty Images

On September 30, Electronic Arts (EA) launched the latest version of its popular football video game, FIFA 23.

Since then, the EA stock price has advanced more than 4%.

However, the stock has still accumulated a 7.2% loss so far in 2022 as macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated across the globe, prompting investors to adopt a risk-off attitude, resulting in some downside for equities.

In this article, we take a look at the top shareholders of Electronic Arts, so that you can form a more well-rounded view of the company and assess its future trajectory.

What is Electronic Arts (EA)?

Electronic Arts was founded in 1982 by William Hawkins, a former Apple (AAPL) employee. The company has developed some of the most popular sports games for consoles, personal computers and smartphones, such as Madden NFL and the many editions of FIFA, the world’s most popular football video game.

According to EA’s latest financial report, Console games account for the bulk of its revenues followed by PC and mobile games. During the 12 months ended 30 June this year, the firm reported total net revenues of $6.99bn and net bookings of $7.5bn.

Andrew Wilson has been CEO since 2013. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, the firm had close to 13,000 employees by the end of the 2022 fiscal year, according to Statistic.

Electronic Arts stock was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in 1989. The firm’s equity was valued at approximately $84m before its IPO.

In the past 10 years, the stock gained 854.4%, compared to 292.6% for the Nasdaq 100 Index (US100) and 149.1% for the S&P 500 Index (US500).

Who are the shareholders of Electronic Arts?

According to Electronic Arts’ latest annual report Filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), 674 stockholders of record held the company’s common stock, as of May 23, 2022.

The company also informs that a significant portion of its shareholders have opted to hold their shares with a brokerage firm, meaning that the actual number of shareholders may be higher than the figure cited above.

Who are Electronic Arts biggest shareholders? EA’s most prominent stockholders are primarily brokerage firms that own the stock on behalf of their customers. As of 9 October 2022, Blackrock (BLK), The Vanguard Group, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), State Street (STT), and Wellington Management owned more than a quarter of all EA shares, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

All EA shares have voting rights. Electronic Arts shareholders have a say in the company’s affairs in line with the proportion of ownership they hold in the firm.

Individuals who buy EA stock through a broker can appoint them as a proxy, meaning that the broker can vote on their behalf. However, they can also opt to cast a vote on the company’s key decisions at Electronic Arts shareholders’ meetings.

Institutional EA shareholders

Investment management firm Blackrock is one of the largest shareholders of Electronic Arts. It owns and operates the popular iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and oversees several investment vehicles, including mutual funds and actively-managed hedge funds. Many of these entities invest their assets in equity instruments listed on US stock exchanges.

Vanguard is one of America’s largest asset management firms, overseeing more than $8trn in assets for investors through a portfolio of investment vehicles, including equity-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Vanguard’s exposure to the US equity market is the reason why the firm is among Electronic Arts’ biggest shareholders.

This company is the Kingdom’s investment arm, a financial Powerhouse that Manages over $620bn of Sovereign wealth, according to figures shared by the fund at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The fund invests in equity instruments and companies outside of Saudi Arabia, its assets spread across 13 strategic sectors, including entertainment, leisure and sports.

State Street is an asset management firm that oversees more than $4trn of assets for investors across the globe. Its extensive portfolio of actively and passively managed investment vehicles offers exposure to the US equity markets.

Founded in 1928, Wellington Management is a large asset management firm that serves more than 2,000 clients and oversees assets of more than $1trn. The company counts on a team of over 900 investment professionals, including analysts, traders and portfolio managers. They oversee the many boutique funds the company has created to cater to its investors’ needs, financial goals and risk profiles. Any or many of the funds that are under the umbrella of the Wellington Management Group could have opted to become shareholders of Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts major shareholders among insiders

The following individuals are considered Electronic Arts’ biggest shareholders among the company’s insiders, according to GuruFocus. This list includes the firm’s top executives and members of the board of directors.

Kenneth A. Moss – 249,539 shares.

Jeffrey Huber – 79,381 shares.

Richard Simonson – 68,153 shares.

Data from GuruFocus points to insiders owning around 1.1% of all outstanding common shares of Electronic Arts.

These shares are typically granted to insiders by the company via stock options as part of their compensation packages.

Kenneth A. Moss

Kenneth Moss joined EA in 2014 as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He left the company in July 2022. Prior to joining EA, he occupied an executive position at eBay (EBAY) and worked for 20 years at Microsoft (MSFT).

Jeffrey Huber

Jeffrey Huber is a director of Electronic Arts and a member of the firm’s nominating and governance committee. Huber is a former Google (GOOGL) executive and the co-founder of venture capital firm Triatomic Capital. He is on the board of other public companies, including Upstart (UPST).

Richard Simonson

Richard Simonson is a director at Electronic Arts and chairman of the firm’s audit committee. Simonson has occupied several executive roles at tech firms, including a 5-year tenure as CFO of Saber Corporation (SABR) and a 9-year career at Nokia (NOKIA). Simonson holds a degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The bottom line

While knowledge about who owns the most Electronic Arts shares may provide an important insight into the company’s performance, it shouldn’t be used as a substitute for your own research.

Always conduct your own due diligence, look at the fundamental and technical analysis, the latest news and a wide range of analyst commentary. Remember that past performance does not guarantee future returns. And never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

FAQs

How many Electronic Arts shares are there? According to the latest second-quarter earnings report from Electronic Arts, the company had a weighted average of common shares outstanding of 281 million on a fully diluted basis. Data from MarketBeatas of 10 October, indicated that the number of outstanding shares stood at 278.05 million. How many shareholders does Electronic Arts have? According to Electronic Arts’ latest annual report Filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), 674 stockholders of record held the company’s common stock, as of May 23, 2022. Who owns the Electronic Arts company? A quarter of Electronic Arts’ outstanding shares are owned by five investors, including three brokerage firms. These Brokers are custodians of these shares, as the actual Electronic Arts shareholders are the clients they serve. Data from GuruFocus indicates that 92.5% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutions and 1.1% by insiders.

