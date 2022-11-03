Electronic Arts Needs FIFA to Stay Hot

The world’s biggest game hasn’t always been a big winner for Electronic Arts.

It needs to be this time.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20. That is five months later than normal, because of the intense summer heat of the hosting nation. But the timing might prove ideal for Electronic Arts and its mega-popular soccer videogame franchise. Past World Cups have taken place about nine months after the release of the company’s annual “FIFA” game for the corresponding year. This one comes less than two months after the launch of “FIFA 23” in late September.

EA could use the lift. The company late Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter, with total net bookings slipping 5% year over year and a 3% decline for the live services that now account for most of the company’s revenue. The results weren’t shocking; videogame play and other stay-home activities have taken a bit of a pause as more people got up and out this summer with the Pandemic waning. Sony said as much earlier the same day, noting that total gameplay by PlayStation users fell 10% year over year during the September quarter.

EA also projected another mild decline in net bookings for the December quarter, and trimmed its net-bookings forecast for the full fiscal year ending in March by about 3%. But even those seemingly mundane targets will need a strong showing from “FIFA,” given that the company also lacks a high-profile shooter on schedule for release this season like last year’s “Battlefield 2042.” Michael Pachter of Wedbush says EA’s December quarter forecast is “essentially reaffirming that ‘FIFA’ will fill that gap.”

The franchise based on the world’s most popular sport is also EA’s largest. Analysts estimate that “FIFA” now generates more than $3 billion in revenue between its annual release and the “Ultimate Team” continuing service, according to Consensus estimates from Visible Alpha. That is triple the estimated revenue base of the company’s “Madden NFL” franchise. And the tournament that takes place only once every four years is also no slouch at generating attention for the sport. The FIFA governing organization estimates that nearly 3.6 billion viewers globally tuned into the 2018 World Cup, and it projects about five billion viewers this time around. That is about 24 times the viewership the National Football League estimates for the most recent Super Bowl.

But converting those eyeballs into paying players doesn’t always go smoothly. EA released dedicated “FIFA World Cup” games for the five tournaments that took place between 1998 and 2014. But as the videogame business shifted more to always-on services, the company changed its approach as well. Its 2018 World Cup release was a free expansion of its “FIFA 18” title but generated a disappointing level of business through transactions. EA’s live service net bookings fell 4% year over year in the June quarter of 2018, causing the stock to slide 11% in the two days after that report. Doug Creutz of Cowen at the time likened the results to a footballer kicking the ball into their own goal.

EA says it is Integrating this year’s FIFA World Cup content more Deeply into the main game and its “Ultimate Team” mode. And Wall Street seems encouraged; EA’s shares rose nearly 2% on Wednesday—one of the few gainers in the marketwide selloff after the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate increase. Andrew Uerkwitz of Jefferies wrote to clients that EA’s forecast “implies a significant step-up in live services from FIFA and the World Cup.” Football is life, after all.

