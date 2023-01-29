Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and Eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a Consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a Consensus target price of $148.81.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

EA stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its Quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the Insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after Purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

