Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, ‘The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about… and every practical Investor I know worries about.’ When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can’t easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see Indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company’s use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Electronic Arts Carry?

As you can see below, Electronic Arts had US$1.88b of debt, at September 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.87b, its net debt is less, at about US$5.00m.

How Healthy Is Electronic Arts’ Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Electronic Arts had liabilities of US$2.56b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.72b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.87b and US$919.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.49b.

Given Electronic Arts has a humongous market capitalization of US$35.6b, it’s hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, Electronic Arts has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company’s debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense ( its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the Absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Electronic Arts has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.0027 and EBIT of 16.8 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Another good sign is that Electronic Arts has been able to increase its EBIT by 28% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analyzing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Electronic Arts can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on Analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Electronic Arts actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

The good news is that Electronic Arts’ demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT Delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that’s just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It looks Electronic Arts has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. To our Minds it has a healthy happy balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analyzing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we’ve discovered 1 warning sign for Electronic Arts that you should be aware of before investing here.

