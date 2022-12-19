Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 34% Above Its Share Price

Does the December share price for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use Analyst estimates, but when these aren’t available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today’s value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Leveraged FCF ($, Millions) US$1.70b US$2.23b US$2.39b US$2.40b US$2.59b US$2.69b US$2.78b US$2.86b US$2.93b US$3.00b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x13 Analyst x13 Analyst x9 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.76% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 2.85% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.41% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$1.6k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.5k

(“Est” = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$17b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.0b × (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.0%) = US$57b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$57b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$28b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$45b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$122, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price currently trades. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a Telescope – move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with these results, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Electronic Arts as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or Weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we’ve used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.969. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Electronic Arts

Strength Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry. Debt is not viewed as a risk. Weakness Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Entertainment market. Opportunity Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market. Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%. Threat Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when Researching a company. It’s not possible to obtain a Foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Electronic Arts, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we’ve discovered 1 warning sign for Electronic Arts that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market’s sentiment for EA’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with Insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of ​​what else is out there you may be missing!

