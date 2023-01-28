Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.9% ​​in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,550 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of Equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six Equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and Eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a Consensus price target of $148.81.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the Insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the Insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,334. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide Readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you’ll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly Whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on… and Electronic Arts wasn’t on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here