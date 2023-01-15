Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional Investor owned 27,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 265,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 199,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its Quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a Consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

