Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has received a Consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.10.

Several Equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust NA now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide Readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you’ll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly Whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on… and Electronic Arts wasn’t on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here