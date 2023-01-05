Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the Insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00.

EA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.68. The company had a trading volume of 929,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,445. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its Quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a Consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a Consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

