Electronic Arts’ (EA) FIFA 23 Esports Roadmap Adds Sports Cup – September 27, 2022

Electronic Arts ( EA Quick Quote EA – Free Report) announced a reimagined FIFA 23 ESPORTS program, including a brand-new EA Sports Cup, showcasing the future of soccer esports gaming.

Gamers representing the world’s top e-sports organizations and professional soccer clubs will compete in 2v2 competitions throughout three months of fixtures. The three-month window kicks off on Oct 17.

Viewers can tune in Weekly on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch and EA Sports FIFA Esports YouTube channels as Manchester City Esports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Esports, Fnatic, Complexity and many more take part to showcase the best soccer skills in the world.

FIFA 23 will be launched on Sep 30, 2022, with early access starting today for those who buy the Ultimate Edition. With all new features such as Hypermotion 2, the introduction of Women’s clubs, and brand-new additions to Career Mode, the new FIFA title is packed with content geared towards giving players the best experience from the comfort of their homes.

EA Adds New FIFA Global Series (FGS) 23 to FIFA Franchise

The EA Sports Cup will start from Jan 16 and continue until Jan 21, 2023 with the Crowning of a Champion and determination of which two teams will advance to the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 presented by EA Sports.

Elsewhere, traditional FGS 23 1v1 competition Returns with the Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2023 presented by EA Sports. The entire event is aimed to provide gamers in more than 70 nations the chance to become the Champion of their region.

The online 1v1 competition starts with the launch of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition today. Some of the notable tournaments include the ePremier League, Virtual Bundesliga, eLaLiga Santander, the eChampions League and more. Even more Football League partners are in the wings and will be officially announced at a later date.

Top players will advance to one of nine FGS Regional Online Qualifiers. The FGS 23 Midseason Major, a Massive in-person open bracket tournament, will be held in London from Apr 7, 2023.

The top 64 FGS 23 competitors will battle it out at the FGS Playoffs from Jun 23 to Jun 25. The whole FIFA 23 esports competition will conclude at the FIFAe World Cup 2023 in the late summer of 2023. The top 24 FGS Playoffs performers will be heading to compete at the World Cup. The winner will become the world champion.

Besides, EA SPORTS NHL 23 is slated to be launched worldwide on Oct 14. Cross-platform matchmaking will come to the game in November 2022, which will enable matchmaking between players of the same platform generation in World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also announced that its golf game, EA SPORTS PGA TOURis set to release in spring 2023. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Despite all its efforts, EA continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Take-Two Interactive ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO – Free Report) and Activision Blizzard ( ATVI Quick Quote ATVI – Free Report). Take-Two is expanding the Borderlands universe with the newly announced launch of New Tales from the Borderlandsa new standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure on Oct 21.

Further, 2K and Disney‘s ( DIS Quick Quote DIS – Free Report) Marvel Entertainment have announced the release of Marvel’s Midnight Sun.

Activision’s Overwatch 2 will be launched for early access with dynamic new PvP content on Oct 4. Also, Diablo IVthe next generation installment in the genre-defining series, will debut in 2023.