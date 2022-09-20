Electronic Arts and Motive announce Iron Man game

A new single-player, third-person, action adventure Iron Man game is currently in the pre-production phase at Star Wars: Squadrons and Dead Space remake Developer Motive, Publisher Electronic Arts announced. It is the first of “several” new Marvel games in development at Electronic Arts.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann in a press release. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment Worlds and thrilling gameplay—combined with their Authentic passion for the Armored icon—will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary Hero in the form of the Ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Executive producer Olivier Proulx added, “It’s an Honor and Privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

