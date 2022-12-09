Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios announce single-player first-person magic shooter Immortals of Aveum for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher Electronic Arts and Developer Ascendant Studios have announced Immortals of Aveum, a single-player first-person magic shooter. It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App in 2023.

Here is an overview of the game, via Electronic Arts:

Immortals of Aveum is a groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter that delivers a visceral, cinematic campaign experience. The game is set in an original Fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. Made by the Creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space, Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion.

“I was the creative director on four big games in a row, the original Dead Space and three Call of Duty titles, and I had an amazing opportunity to start my own studio and build an incredible team that I’m lucky to work with every day,” said Ascendant Studios CEO and game director Bret Robbins in a press release. “I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one. What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game. I chose EA as our Publishing partner because we know they’ll help Immortals of Aveum reach the biggest audience possible. I’m thrilled to have the expertise and resources of EA Backing us and I can’t wait for everyone to play!”

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first Screenshots at the gallery.

Announce Teaser Trailer