Electric Forest 2023 is Officially Sold Out – Beloved Michigan Music and Arts Festival Sold Out Hours Following Public On Sale

Just a few hours following the Public On Sale on Friday, December 9th, Electric Forest 2023 officially sold out. The beloved music and arts festival Returns to Rothbury, MI from June 22 – 25, 2023. The excitement to return to the Enchanted Sherwood Forest was palatable as the Forest Family – many who return year after year – eagerly secured their Wristbands for the upcoming festival .

Revealing the initial lineup one week ago, Electric Forest 2023 hosts headliners ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, Goose, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon, Chromeo and The String Cheese Incident (performing 2 Incidents).

Additional artists on the lineup include: 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, Chris Lorenzo, DIESEL, Emotional Oranges, GASHI, Gorgon City, Hayden James, Kai Wachi, MEUTE, PEEKABOO, SG Lewis, SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Virtual Riot, and many more. A complete list of announced artists can be found here.

Stay tuned for details regarding the Electric Forest Plug In Programs, which offer a unique way for fans to contribute, participate in, and ultimately help shape the Electric Forest experience while earning Wristbands to the sold-out festival. Deliberately blurring the line between event organizers and attendees, Electric Forest Plug In Programs stand to provide genuine opportunities for the Forest Family to collaborate with HQ and the many talented creatives behind the scenes. More details regarding the Slate of 2023 programs are to be released soon.

Those looking to buy or sell Wristbands should use the Official Wristband Exchange, which is now open.

To stay up to date on all Electric Forest news, please visit www.electricforest.com and the official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitterand YouTube pages.