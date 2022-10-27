Eldoret Polytechnic and Omuga TVT clinch KATTI national football titles

Part of men’s volleyball action during KATTI games at Meru Teachers Training College. [Courtesy, Standard]

Kenya Association of Technical Training Institute (KATTI) officials have termed the just concluded national ball games in Meru County a huge success.

New Champions were crowned in different disciplines held at Meru Teachers Training College.

Omuga Technical and Vocational Training Institute were among the biggest winners of the games that were returning after a two-year absence following the Outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Omuga TVT beat Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology 1-0 in the men’s football Finals to clinch the title.

In other finals, Bunyala Technical Training Institute saw off Eldoret National Polytechnic 3-1 in the ladies’ volleyball.

Eldoret National Polytechnic lifted the Women’s football Trophy as Kenta Coast National Polytechnic bagged the men’s basketball title.

Emining TTI won the men’s handball Gong while Ol’lessos claimed the Women’s title

Both KATTI national chairman sports and Recreation David Mwangi and secretary Irene Kwoko Munyoki were impressed with the quality of the games which attracted over 4000 participants.

“Only five regions participated in our last edition in 2019 in Kaimosi, but this year we had over ten regions. That’s quite encouraging as the games have become very competitive,” said Mwangi.

“With the numbers of participants increasing, we look to hold the games in different seasons,” said Munyoki.

Some of the regions featured in the games include Nairobi, Northern, Mount Kenya, West, Mount Kenya East, Western, Lake, North Rift, South Rift, Coast and The National Polytechnic Chapter. [Standard Reporter]