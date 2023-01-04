Elden Ring Official Art Books Are Up for Preorder

It seems that From Software is really onto something with Elden Ring. Not only was it IGN’s Game of the Year 2022, but it’s also been a massive success with fans, selling millions and millions of copies. If you count yourself an Elden Ring fan, you might want to check these out: up for preorder on Amazon right now are volume 1 and volume 2 of the Elden Ring official Art Books. They’re set to publish on July 25, and they’re both on sale for $53.99, which is six dollars off their MSRP.

Preorder Elden Ring Official Art Books

Both volumes are Oversized hardcover Editions that measure 8.25″ x 11.75″. The’re full-color volumes that feature key art, concept work, and development designs for all parts of the open-world action RPG.

The first volume weighs in at 432 pages and contains art from Elden Ring’s opening movie, plus scenes from the open world of the Lands Between, including the dungeons. You’ll also get to see images and artwork of many of the game’s characters and armor designs.

Volume two is 384 pages long and focuses more on the enemies, of which there are many large and small in the game. You’ll also find art and lists of the weapons and items found in the game in this volume.

If you’re interested in more Elden Ring hardbacks, take a look at where you can find both of the Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide. One volume is available now, and the other is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2023.

Chris Reed is a deals expert and Commerce editor for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @_chrislreed.