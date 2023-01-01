Elden Ring Fan Creates Impressive Art of Blaidd and Ranni

Elden Ring features a slew of locations and characters that provide Ample inspiration for fans around the globe, but perhaps none of those characters are more memorable than Ranni and Blaidd, who led one artist to create an impressive portrait featuring the two characters in one of their more peaceful moments. Fans who have encountered the two mysterious individuals in Elden Ring know that such moments can never last.





Ranni the Witch is one of the most memorable characters Featured in Elden Ring, both because she enters the story so early and because a full Walkthrough of Ranni’s quest line takes a player on a challenging tour of numerous locations around the country. As players work to learn more about Ranni, they will inevitably meet with Blaidd, a Brave and noble warrior whose Fate is inextricably tied to the witch. He has a quest line of his own that features some dark twists thanks to his association with Ranni.

On Reddit, user Eivor-Wolfkissed shared a new piece of artwork that depicts both the hulking warrior and the diminutive witch in their moment of repose. It’s not the first fan art featuring Ranni and Blaidd together in Elden Ring, and it probably won’t be the last. However, it’s a fresh interpretation that features excellent detail and serves as a nice reminder of one of the game’s numerous highlights.

Ranni also has inspired artwork that portrays her without Blaidd as a companion. Earlier this year, some fan art depicted Ranni as a rock star, using her four hands to jam on a guitar with wild abandon. She has appeared across numerous mediums, from paint to pixel to aluminum. One creative individual even produced a portrait that mixed her features with those of rotund comic actor Danny DeVito, of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame.

The world George RR Martin created for Elden Ring clearly has the depth and breadth necessary to continue inspiring fans and their creative efforts, even months after its release. While Martin may never play Elden Ring, he can be proud of his contribution to one of the most talked about video games to release in recent years. It’s fun to imagine what fans might do next as a result of their inspiration and to speculate about the content FromSoftware might include in any upcoming expansions. In the meantime, fans are almost certainly hard at work on their next artistic rendering of Ranni and Blaidd, or any number of other characters from that dark world. If past efforts are any indication, they’ll be well worth seeing.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

