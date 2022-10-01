Elden Ring Fan Art Shows Sorceress Sellen Without Her Helmet

An Elden Ring fan has shared a beautiful piece of art dedicated to an NPC, Sorceress Sellen. The Elden Ring community is tremendous and has millions of members worldwide. As it happens, many Elden Ring fans are also incredibly talented artists who regularly come up with unique ideas to show off their creativity. Most fan-created artworks are paintings, drawings, or sketches, but some even create action figures, like the person who made 3D-printed Malenia’s Helm.

Malenia is arguably among the most famous characters in Elden Ring, alongside Ranni, Radahn, Melina, and Godfrey the First Elden Lord. Naturally, the majority of fan art is centered around these iconic personalities. However, some gamers pay Homage to relatively lesser-known Elden Ring characters like Sorceress Sellen, an NPC and Merchant found in Waypoint Ruins. Twitter user m1ne0h shared their take on what an anime-style version of Sorceress Sellen would look like.

M1ne0h uploaded an image on Twitter that shows a unique Sorceress Selle’s artwork that makes her look like an anime character. The interesting thing about this art is that it shows Sorceress Sellen without her mask, revealing her true identity. However, in the game, the Elden Ring NPC is always seen with her unique headgear called Witch’s Glintstone Crown, which is a part of the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set. The artist has applied a distinct glow that seems to be emanating from the Glintstone Crown. The picture shows the sorceress putting on her signature helmet while having a quirky expression, almost like a witty smirk.

Sorceress Sellen is also wearing the other components of the armor set, including the Raya Lucarian Robe and Sorcerer Manchettes. The post eventually caught the eye of the Elden Ring community, who admired it for its uniqueness and individuality. Notably, this is not the first time m1ne0h has made an artwork about Elden Ring. The user seems to be an expert at creating unique Gaming artworks as they have shared many similar pieces related to other popular games like the Dark Souls series and Stray. M1ne0h’s most popular creations showed Malenia and Melina in a similar style to the Sorceress Selle’s art mentioned above.

For those unaware, Sorceress Sellen is an NPC and a Merchant in Elden Ring who is found in the Limgrave region. She has an interesting questline that grants exciting rewards to players and takes them through multiple locations in Mt. Gelmir and Liurnia of The Lakes. Gamers can purchase Glinstone sorceries from her, like Carian Slicer, Glintblade Phalanx, and Shard Spiral.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

