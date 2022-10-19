Elche vs Real Madrid: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Spanish Champions visit La Liga’s bottom club yet there could be value in Backing the hosts to get on the score sheet

La Liga leaders Real Madrid head to the Estadio Martinez Valero on Wednesday evening to face bottom club Elche.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men extended their unbeaten run at the start of the season to 14 matches in all competitions by beating Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, while Elche have picked up just three points from a possible 27 this term.

Elche vs Real Madrid latest odds

Los Blancos have won all five of their away matches in La Liga during the current campaign and bet365 offers them at 3/10 (1.30) to claim another success on Wednesday.

The hosts for their part have not beaten Real Madrid since 1978 and are priced at 15/2 (8.50) to end that run while the draw is available at 25/4 (5.75).

Elche vs Real Madrid first goal scorer odds

Having scored in the Clasico on Sunday afternoon and then secured the Balon d’Or on Monday evening, Karim Benzema will be hoping to continue what has been an extremely positive week.

The Frenchman is the favorite to break the deadlock at 12/5 (3.40) with Vinicius Junior offered at 15/4 (4.75).

Rodrygo Goes is likely to come into the Madrid starting Eleven and the young Brazilian is priced at 11/2 (6.50) with Elche’s Argentine striker Lucas Boye available at 12/1 (13.00).

Elche vs Real Madrid preview

The visitors are likely to rest players for Wednesday’s game and they remain without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who is still injured.

Los Blancos have kept just one clean sheet in their nine league matches so far and there could be some value in backing the out-of-form hosts to find the back of the net.

Elche may be rooted to the bottom of the table, but they have scored in five of their last six matches and in Boye and Pere Milla they possess attacking players who can cause Madrid some problems.

While the La Liga leaders should ultimately be too strong for the bottom team, Backing goals at both ends could be a shrewd move.

Elche vs Real Madrid tips and predictions

Both teams to score is priced at 4/5 (1.80) which should be of interest, with this bet paying out in seven of the nine most recent meetings between the teams in all competitions.

