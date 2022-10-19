Elche – Real Madrid live online: Asensio goal – score, stats and updates, LaLiga Santander 2022/23

Ancelotti focused on Elche

“We have to push even harder in our mental preparation for the game,” Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of this game.

“Because it is normal to be at maximum concentration for the biggest games and a little more difficult to do so after games that have been so difficult both mentally and physically.”

The conversation quickly turned from the present to the future, and Ancelotti was asked whether or not he sees Mbappé as deserving of another opportunity to join Real Madrid in the future. The boss wasn’t keen to talk about players from other teams, instead choosing to showcase the plethora of young talent already playing in Europe’s most successful club. “What the future holds, I don’t know. The future of this club is already written with young players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Militao. These players have shown what the future of Real Madrid will be.”

Despite some unhappy reactions from fans at Vinicius only coming 8th in last night’s ceremony (despite scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final and racking up over 20 goals and 20 assists in the 2021/22 season), Carlo was calm and showed the Winger that there is always room for more: “it’s fair [the ranking] because this lets him try to improve next year and gives him the opportunity to be motivated to do better.”

