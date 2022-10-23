El Toro girls volleyball sweeps San Juan Hills, Advances to quarterfinals – Orange County Register

LAKE FOREST — The El Toro girls volleyball team quickly found itself facing early pressure in its CIF-SS Division 2 second-round playoff match, but the Chargers responded with a fantastic effort to defeat San Juan Hills 25-16, 31-29, 25 -17 Saturday night at El Toro High.

The Chargers (18-7), who had a first-round bye, will travel to Temecula Valley for a quarterfinal match Wednesday.

El Toro sweeps San Juan Hills, 25-16, 31-29, 25-17.

El Toro Coach Gus Culver was relieved that his team settled down after some uncharacteristic mistakes in the first set.

“I think it was nerves,” Culver said. “One of the advantages of having that bye is that we got to watch teams play, but in that first round you get a sense of the surroundings, the feeling, playing in front of the crowd and with all that pressure.”

“I think in the beginning we missed five of the first six serves, so we got off to a slow start, so it put more pressure on serve-receive and everything else,” Culver continued. “I think once we settled in we started to play good defense and Maia (Neiman) and Koko (Kirsch) were really aggressive offensively and that paid off.”

Despite their six service errors in the opening set, the Chargers began swinging and protecting the net thanks to Natasha Quinn and Sophia Martin (7 blocks)

Culver acknowledged the efforts of his attacking duo as Neiman finished with a team-high 20 kills and Kirsch had 19 kills.

“Maia and Koko were phenomenal tonight,” they said. “Passing, defense and obviously offensively as well, they carry the weight of the team a lot of the time because of so much they have to do and Tonight was even more special.”

Junior outside hitter Alex Stone, who had 13 kills for San Juan Hills, started to get in a rhythm in the second set, as did senior outside hitter Lexi Presser.

The Stallions (12-9) forced set-point three times in the set and Stone kept attacking with three kills late in the set but El Toro prevailed before ultimately taking the match.

“It’s tough for any team to go into extra innings in a set and come back after being so close,” Culver added. “I think both had set point two or three times so that was a big lift on our side of the net to go up 2-0 and win that game.”

Culver mentioned that El Toro’s opposite Ella Hocker was home all week with the flu and a 103-degree fever, and he is thrilled to give Hocker another chance to suit up next week by advancing to the quarterfinals.

“As a team, as a group, as a family, we had to step up so that she had another opportunity to play,” Culver said.