El Pulpo Magnifico to Light Up Arts Alive

Bring your sunglasses to Arts Alive Saturday, Dec. 3, as local artist and Burning Man regular Duane Flatmo will be firing up El Pulpo Magnifico, recently touring heir to the Retired legendary kinetic sculpture El Pulpo Mecanico. The enormous mechanical Octopus will brandish its flaming tentacles from 6 to 9 pm at the foot of E Street, where Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate has set up its new digs, weather permitting. Cross your fingers/suction cups it doesn’t rain. See the full press release below.

El Pulpo Magnifico to Heat Up Eureka’s December Arts Alive!…if its not pouring rain.

By all accounts, Humboldt’s kids were extra good this year. So, as a pre-Christmas reward, El Pulpo Magnifico, the giant, flaming metal Octopus creation of longtime local artist Duane Flatmo, is scheduled to wiggle its way down to the December edition of Eureka Main Street’s Arts Alive to help keep Humboldt’s holiday shoppers warm and terrified.

In case you’re confused, El Pulpo Magnifico is the bigger, badder, shinier offspring of Flatmo’s previous creation El Pulpo Mecanico, which retired to Austin, Texas a year ago. Flatmo’s new machine retains the charm of its predecessor — eyes bulge, tentacles wriggle and flames blast skyward for your viewing pleasure. The beast made its debut earlier this year at the 2022 edition of Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nevada and also made a trip to San Bernardino, California for Insomniac’s Escape Halloween in October. Now it aims to create havoc in Eureka.

If you’d like to bask in El Pulpo Magnifico’s awe-inspiring glow, be sure to head down to the foot of E Street — between HealthSport and the new Dick Taylor Chocolates factory — during Arts Alive on Saturday, Dec. 3 between 6 pm and 9 pm Flame is on.