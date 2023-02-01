El Paso Museum of Art exhibit studies representation of Black women

A new art exhibit focusing on Black women in the United States opens Friday at the El Paso Museum of Art.

“There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Woman in Art” will be on view through May 14 at the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery on the second floor of the museum at 1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown.

The exhibit first was presented at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick, Maine, in fall 2021, according to a news release. El Paso is its second touring stop.

The exhibit examines the representation of Black women in the United States over the past two centuries. It features more than 40 artworks from the Bowdoin museum’s collection and confronts the history of marginalization, the news release said.

