El Paso artist Patrick Gabaldon’s soccer jersey Featured on ESPN+ show

Well-known El Paso artist Patrick Gabaldon has enjoyed quite a few cool experiences in his life.

The criminal defense attorney by day was the focus of a mural by renowned muralist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado in Central El Paso in 2020. He has worked in Collaboration with the El Paso Locomotive soccer team, designing Stickers and other merchandise. And his art has been featured in political campaigns.

The latest coup ‒ seeing his custom-designed soccer jersey honoring El Paso on ESPN+ ‒ might be hard to beat.

Gabaldon, who has been a professional artist since 2013, said his Twitter Notifications started to blow up on Monday. Friends were alerting him that play-by-play soccer announcer Sebastian “Sebi” Salazar was sporting his jersey on his “Futbol Americas” show on ESPN+. The World Cup 2022 coverage was live from Qatar.

“I didn’t realize that the host of the show had ordered one,” Gabaldon said. “I draw soccer art all the time because I draw what I love.”

Gabaldon said he quickly clicked on the show and was able to hear Salazar show off his jersey and say a few words about him.

“It’s my favorite show that ESPN+ puts out, so it was super exciting that they mentioned my name and my art,” he said.

Gabaldon said he played soccer as most kids do but really got into it after watching the World Cup in 2006, watching the US men’s national soccer team compete against Italy.

“I fell in love with the US team and dove right in,” he said.

The artist said he only made a few jerseys because it was a way for him to possibly show the El Paso Locomotive organization how art can be translated to sports jerseys. He and his wife have El Paso Locomotive season tickets and love going to the games.

The jerseys are available for $65, a holiday special, on his website, www.gabaldonart.com.

The jersey features his unique crest of the San Elizario chapel, along with a prickly pear and a bat, a common sight where he lives. It also has the Star on the Mountain and 915 on the back.

Gabaldon said the prickly pear is a common piece in his art because of his appreciation for the resilience of the cactus.

“I feel it has this deep meaning, the fact that it grows anywhere and doesn’t need much water and it’s sharp and dangerous, but then it opens with beautiful bright color. To me, it is kind of a representation of our community, resilient and also blooming with beauty, if you pay attention.”

Gabaldon said he would love to see the promotion of the jersey lead to other great opportunities, such as designing one for the El Paso Locomotive team.

“I’m just glad people are seeing it,” he said. “And I’m really lucky that my art has taken me to some interesting places.”

