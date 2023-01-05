El Paseo Arts to host one-man Comedy show and writing workshop – Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Special to the PARADE

“Showtime” declared Pat Hazell one of the five funniest people in America. His 30 years of experience as a writer, producer and director have made him a go-to guy for new American theater. Hazell is one of the original Writers for NBC’s “Seinfeld,” a Veteran of “The Tonight Show,” contributor to NPR and a critically acclaimed playwright. Hazell’s newest one-man show, Permanent Record, is a confessional night of humor, heart, and humanity where Hazell opens the vault to all his faults to turn a stroll down Memory Lane into a high-speed Chase down Memory Highway. “Culture Buzz” hails the production as “A Solo performance masterpiece.”

El Paseo Arts Foundation plays host to Hazell’s newest one-man show Permanent Record on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 30-31, 2023, at the SPI Convention Center. Hazell, an Omaha native, began his career in entertainment by teaching himself magic tricks and juggling. Hazell would often use Comedy as a defense mechanism to make his acts survive. To Chase his Dreams of Pursuing stand-up comedy, Hazell moved to Los Angeles and left the magic and juggling behind. His stand-up Comedy routines Landed him reoccurring spots on the “Tonight Show” and from there he Landed a gig opening for Seinfeld’s concerts. It was just a quick step to writing for a Comedy show and then creating a play that ultimately became the “American Pie” sitcom on NBC. El Paseo Arts Hosted his original one-man show, “The Wonder Bread Years” in 2017. His signature work is a grand salute to the baby-boomer generation.

