El Jamal, defense lead Lourdes to MHAL title

WALLKILL – For what the group lacked in talent, it made up for with chutzpah. Without much choreography, the teammates were still coordinated in their execution and seemed to be in sync.

Well, Backstreet Boys, more specifically.

Full of verve and excitement, even after an exhausting game, a few members of the Our Lady of Lourdes boys soccer team crooned the chorus of the 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.” A couple of them even had their shirts off in the evening cold, maybe going for that teen heartthrob aesthetic.

Lourdes players celebrate their win over Mount Academy during the Section 9 MHAL soccer Championship game at Wallkill High School in Wallkill,. NY on Thursday, October 20, 2022. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

“I don’t know,” Coach Roy Kievit said with a shrug. “They’re boys.”

Not quite a boy band, but certainly a band of boys whose performance Thursday had their fans howling. The singing came afterwards, as part of the celebration.

Dean ElJamal scored in the 34th minute and a stout defense made it hold as the Warriors edged Mount Academy, 1-0, at Wallkill High School to Capture the Mid Hudson Athletic League championship.

