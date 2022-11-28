El Camaleon Golf Club becomes the first PGA Tour stop to join the LIV Golf schedule

This month’s World Wide Technology Championship was the PGA Tour’s 16th and last trip to El Camaleon Golf Club as the club is poised to become the first Tour stop to join the LIV Golf schedule.

According to multiple sources and first reported by Golfweek, El Camaleon will host the first event on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule in February and end its relationship with the Tour, which began with the 2007 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

World Wide Technology is still poised to host a Tour event and, according to one source, the circuit is considering relocating to another location in Mexico. Alternatively, the company could step in at another Tour stop, like the south Florida event at PGA National, which will lose Honda as a title sponsor after next year’s event.

According to a draft schedule for LIV Golf, the Mayakoba event will kick off the circuit’s 14-event schedule Feb. 24-26. LIV CEO Greg Norman designed the El Camaleon layout and the Breakaway circuit wooed the top Mexican players, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, away from the PGA Tour.

Doral, which hosted a Tour event until 2016, was the site of the LIV Golf season finale last month and is also set to host its season-ending event next year.