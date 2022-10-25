EKU Women’s Golf Places 9th at Charlotte Invitational

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf wrapped up a two-day tournament in North Carolina with a 9th place finish in the Charlotte Invitational at Cabarrus Country Club on Tuesday.

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf wrapped up a two-day tournament in North Carolina with a 9th place finish in the Charlotte Invitational at Cabarrus Country Club on Tuesday.

With the result, the Women’s golf program has completed in the top-10 as a team in their last five events of the 2022-23 season.

The Colonels were led by Elisa Orduna Shackleton who shot a three-round tally of 228 (75-79-74) for a T15th placement in the field, the result is her second straight week atop the EKU standings.

Rylea Marcum shot 235 for a T40th finish and Alice Daag totaled a three-round score of 240 for T50th place.

Individually, Mattie Jo Neeley entered the field and finished with a score of 237 (81-79-77).

Eastern Kentucky is set to conclude the Fall portion of its schedule next week at the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Ga (Brickyard GC).

EKU Results

11. Eastern Kentucky | 319-309-308 = 936

T15. Elisa Orduna Shackleton | 75-79-74 = 228

T40. Rylea Marcum | 78-79-78 = 235

43. Mattie Jo Neeley | 81-79-77 = 237

T50. Alice Daag | 80-81-79 = 240

58. Maddie Hensley | 87-78-77 = 242

63. Elizabeth Tucci | 86-73-85 = 244

Final Team Results

1. Xavier (889)

T2. James Madison (895)

T2. Cal Poly (895)

4. Charlotte (903)

5. Northern Illinois (905)

6. East Carolina (916)

7. Jacksonville State (930)

8. High Point (934)

9. Eastern Kentucky (936)

10. Marshall (941)

11. Eastern Michigan (951)

12. Queens (974)