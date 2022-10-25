EKU Women’s Golf Places 9th at Charlotte Invitational
With the result, the Women’s golf program has completed in the top-10 as a team in their last five events of the 2022-23 season.
The Colonels were led by Elisa Orduna Shackleton who shot a three-round tally of 228 (75-79-74) for a T15th placement in the field, the result is her second straight week atop the EKU standings.
Rylea Marcum shot 235 for a T40th finish and Alice Daag totaled a three-round score of 240 for T50th place.
Individually, Mattie Jo Neeley entered the field and finished with a score of 237 (81-79-77).
Eastern Kentucky is set to conclude the Fall portion of its schedule next week at the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Ga (Brickyard GC).
EKU Results
11. Eastern Kentucky | 319-309-308 = 936
T15. Elisa Orduna Shackleton | 75-79-74 = 228
T40. Rylea Marcum | 78-79-78 = 235
43. Mattie Jo Neeley | 81-79-77 = 237
T50. Alice Daag | 80-81-79 = 240
58. Maddie Hensley | 87-78-77 = 242
63. Elizabeth Tucci | 86-73-85 = 244
Final Team Results
1. Xavier (889)
T2. James Madison (895)
T2. Cal Poly (895)
4. Charlotte (903)
5. Northern Illinois (905)
6. East Carolina (916)
7. Jacksonville State (930)
8. High Point (934)
9. Eastern Kentucky (936)
10. Marshall (941)
11. Eastern Michigan (951)
12. Queens (974)