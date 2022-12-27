EKU Volleyball Adds Two For 2023

Laubach is a middle Blocker from Sanford, Florida and Stephens is a defensive specialist from Louisville.

McKenzie Laubach and Lydia Stephens will join the EKU volleyball team for the 2023 season.

Laubach is a 6-foot middle blocker from Sanford, Florida. As a senior this past season at Lake Mary High School, Laubach earned second team all-conference recognition after registering 139 kills, 72 blocks and 80 digs.

“McKenzie is a very fiery and energetic front row player,” Eastern Kentucky Head Coach Johnna Bazzani said. “She is versatile in the middle and at the pin. McKenzie will add speed and strength to our Offensive game next year. She will be fun to watch next fall.”

As a junior in 2021, Laubach had 133 kills, 65 blocks and 74 digs on her way to earning first team all-conference honors and being chosen as team MVP.

Stephens is a 5-foot-8 defensive specialist from Louisville, Kentucky. During the 2022 season at Assumption High School, Stephens totaled 166 digs and 30 aces. She was chosen to the all-district team and helped the Rockets capture a district title.

“Lydia is a very dynamic backcourt player who has insane ball control,” said Bazzani. “She comes from a very good high school and club program that knows how to win. Lydia is going to bring a stable and steady court presence next year that is going to help us be successful.”

In 2021, Stephens finished the season with 100 digs and 28 aces while helping Assumption to a 30-6 record and a district championship.