EKU Title IX Celebration: Women’s Basketball

EKU began its Women’s basketball program during the 1971-72 season. Since that time, the Colonels have claimed five regular season titles, two conference tournament championships, and have made two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lisa Goodin set the program record with 1,920 points from 1980-84 and the Colonels claimed at least a share of three conference titles in a four-year span from 1994-98.

1971-72 First season

EKU earns the program’s first win with a 53-34 win over Cincinnati

1978-79 First appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

EKU beats Middle Tennessee 85-84 in the first OVC Tournament game in program history

Peggy Gay becomes EKU’s first All-OVC selection

1980-81 Dianne Murphy becomes EKU’s first OVC Coach of the Year

1983-84 Lisa Goodin becomes EKU’s all-time leading scorer with 1,920 points and is named All-OVC for the fourth time in four seasons

1990-91 Angie Cox earns the program’s first All-American Honor

1993-94 Kim Mays becomes EKU’s first OVC Player of the Year, while Kim Cunningham earns EKU’s first OVC Freshman of the Year Honor

1994-95 EKU wins a share of its first OVC regular-season championship

Kim Mays sets program records for points in a game (44) and points in a season (719)

1996-97 Colonels win program’s first Outright OVC regular season title

EKU beats Tennessee Tech 69-65 in the OVC Tournament Championship to make program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance

2000-01 EKU leads the NCAA in scoring with 88.4 points per game

2003-04 EKU leads the NCAA in steals per game

2004-05 EKU beats Southeast Missouri 84-73 in double-overtime to win the OVC Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament

2021-22 EKU wins its first ASUN Tournament game against Kennesaw State 71-57