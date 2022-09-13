EKU Title IX Celebration: Volleyball
EKU has won seven conference regular season championships and nine tournament titles.
Eastern Kentucky’s volleyball program began in 1966. Since its beginning, the program has only had three head coaches. Geri Polvino led the program for its first 32 seasons, Guiding it into Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA play in 1981. Before the conference had an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Polvino’s Colonels made the league’s first tournament appearance as an at-large team in 1984. No other OVC team has ever earned an at-large invite. Since the NCAA began sponsoring volleyball in 1981, EKU has won seven conference regular season championships and nine tournament titles.
1966 First season of Collegiate volleyball at Eastern Kentucky. Geri Polvino is the first head coach and leads the team for the next 32 seasons
1971 Colonels win first KWIC Championship and first AIAW Region II title
1973 Eastern Kentucky wins third straight KWIC title
1974 Colonels win second AIAW Region II Championship
1975 EKU wins second straight AIAW Region II Championship and fourth KWIC title in five years
1981 Eastern Kentucky wins first Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship
1984 Colonels win first OVC regular season title, fourth straight OVC Tournament Championship and make first-ever
NCAA Tournament appearance
1985 Angela Boykins wins the first of two straight OVC Player of the Year Awards
1986 EKU wins third straight OVC regular season Championship and sixth straight conference tournament title
1987 Deb Winkler chose OVC Player of the Year
1990 Eastern Kentucky wins OVC regular season and tournament championships and makes first appearance in NIT
Sue Antkowiak named OVC Player of the Year
1991 Colonels play first season in Alumni Coliseum, win second straight OVC regular season Championship
Jennifer James chosen as OVC Player of the Year
Jennifer James was chosen to the all-conference team for the fourth time, the only player in program history to do so
1997 Head Coach Geri Polvino retires at the end of the season having won 627 matches, five OVC regular season championships, eight OVC Tournament titles and eight OVC Coach of the Year Awards
2004 EKU claims OVC regular season and tournament titles, and earns second NCAA Tournament bid
Lori Duncan chosen as OVC Coach of the Year
2005 Eastern Kentucky wins seventh OVC regular season Championship
Liz Guard earns Honorable mention All-America honors
2007 Brittany Nobilio wins third OVC Defensive Player of the Year award
2018 Lori Duncan retires as the program’s second head Coach in its history, winning two OVC regular season titles, one conference tournament Championship and being named OVC Coach of the Year once
2019 Johnna Bazzani chosen as head coach
2021 EKU plays first season in the ASUN Conference