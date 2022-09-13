EKU Title IX Celebration: Volleyball

Eastern Kentucky’s volleyball program began in 1966. Since its beginning, the program has only had three head coaches. Geri Polvino led the program for its first 32 seasons, Guiding it into Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA play in 1981. Before the conference had an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Polvino’s Colonels made the league’s first tournament appearance as an at-large team in 1984. No other OVC team has ever earned an at-large invite. Since the NCAA began sponsoring volleyball in 1981, EKU has won seven conference regular season championships and nine tournament titles.

1966 First season of Collegiate volleyball at Eastern Kentucky. Geri Polvino is the first head coach and leads the team for the next 32 seasons

1971 Colonels win first KWIC Championship and first AIAW Region II title

1973 Eastern Kentucky wins third straight KWIC title

1974 Colonels win second AIAW Region II Championship

1975 EKU wins second straight AIAW Region II Championship and fourth KWIC title in five years

1981 Eastern Kentucky wins first Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship

1984 Colonels win first OVC regular season title, fourth straight OVC Tournament Championship and make first-ever

NCAA Tournament appearance

1985 Angela Boykins wins the first of two straight OVC Player of the Year Awards

1986 EKU wins third straight OVC regular season Championship and sixth straight conference tournament title

1987 Deb Winkler chose OVC Player of the Year

1990 Eastern Kentucky wins OVC regular season and tournament championships and makes first appearance in NIT

Sue Antkowiak named OVC Player of the Year

1991 Colonels play first season in Alumni Coliseum, win second straight OVC regular season Championship

Jennifer James chosen as OVC Player of the Year

Jennifer James was chosen to the all-conference team for the fourth time, the only player in program history to do so

1997 Head Coach Geri Polvino retires at the end of the season having won 627 matches, five OVC regular season championships, eight OVC Tournament titles and eight OVC Coach of the Year Awards

2004 EKU claims OVC regular season and tournament titles, and earns second NCAA Tournament bid

Lori Duncan chosen as OVC Coach of the Year

2005 Eastern Kentucky wins seventh OVC regular season Championship

Liz Guard earns Honorable mention All-America honors

2007 Brittany Nobilio wins third OVC Defensive Player of the Year award

2018 Lori Duncan retires as the program’s second head Coach in its history, winning two OVC regular season titles, one conference tournament Championship and being named OVC Coach of the Year once

2019 Johnna Bazzani chosen as head coach

2021 EKU plays first season in the ASUN Conference