EKU Men’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale Now

The Colonels open the 2022-23 season at home against Miami (Ohio)-Middletown before hosting Western Kentucky three days later on Nov. 10.

RICHMOND, Ky. –

Season tickets for the 60th season of EKU men’s basketball inside Alumni Coliseum are on sale now.

Season tickets start as low as $59 and can be purchased online at the link above. Season tickets can also be purchased by phone at 844-3-GOBIGE.

Alumni Coliseum and McBrayer Arena are set to undergo a complete renovation following the 2022-23 season.

Additional non-conference home games include Brescia on Nov. 23, Boyce on Dec. 10, Radford on Dec. 17 and UNC Greensboro on Dec. 22. UNCG has played in a national postseason tournament each of the past six full seasons, including the 2018 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments.

The 18-game ASUN Conference schedule begins Dec. 31 at home against conference newcomer Queens. Eastern Kentucky will also play Liberty (Jan. 8), Florida Gulf Coast (Jan. 12), Stetson (Jan. 14), Bellarmine (Jan. 28), Jacksonville State (Feb. 2), Kennesaw State (Feb. 4) , Central Arkansas (Feb. 16) and North Alabama (Feb. 18) at home this season.

During the 2021-22 campaign EKU broke program marks for 3-pointers made and attempted in a game, and 3-pointers made and attempted in a season. For the second straight season, Eastern Kentucky led its conference in scoring, averaging 79 points per game. The Colonels were the 16th highest scoring team in the nation. EKU also ranked second in the country in turnover margin, third in 3-pointers per game, fourth in steals per game and seventh in turnovers forced.

EKU’s 2022 recruiting class was ranked as high as 65th in the country by 247Sports and includes the program’s first-ever ESPN four-star freshman recruit, a former four-star high school prospect, a three-star freshman point guard, a former three- star high school forward, a three-star freshman center, a junior college All-American and Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball.