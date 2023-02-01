EKU Football Adds Seven On National Signing Day
The new signees consist of two running backs, two tight ends, one linebacker, one offensive lineman, and one safety. Three of the incoming Colonels are Kentucky natives, while three hail from Tennessee and one comes from Florida.
“We are thrilled to have these young men join our EKU football family,” said Wells. “This is group has an ability to excel both on and off the football field. These seven student-athletes will be a great addition to our program and will help us continue to push EKU football to the level we want to reach.”
Travis Grant | YOU | 6-1 | 210 | Richmond, Ky./Madison Central
- Part of 2021 Class 6A state championship team
- Class 6A All-District 8 First-Team selection
- Ranked second on the team in receptions as a senior
- Also tallied 21 tackles at linebacker in 2022
Curtez Hill | RB | 5-10 | 197 | Newport, Ky./Holmes
- Led the Bulldogs to playoff appearances in all four seasons
- Third-Team TriStateFootball kick returner selection as a senior
- Totaled eight rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return score as a junior
- Anchor runner on the Holmes 4×100 and 4×200 Sprint relay teams
Mark Joseph | S| 5-11 | 160 | Memphis, Tenn./Sheffield
- Division 1 Class 3A Coaches All-State selection
- TSSAA 3A Mr. Football finalist as a senior
- Led state with 10 interceptions as a junior
- Totaled 24 career interceptions
Brayden Latham | RB | 5-11 | 207 | Knoxville, Tenn./Knoxville West
- Region 2-5A Player of the Year
- Two-time All-State selection
- Led Rebels to 15-0 record and 5A state championship as a senior
- Rushed for 1,738 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022
Mena Mannan | YOU | 6-2 | 221 | Franklin, Tenn./Franklin
- Nashville All-American Bowl participant
- Tallied 25 receptions as a senior
- Tabbed as a Region 7-6A top returning player by TN Varsity in 2022
- Top-100 Tennessee prospect according to Prep RedZone
Maddox Marcellus | ILB | 6-2 | 212 | Miami, Fla./Monsignor Edward Pace
- Ranked third in tackles per game for the Spartans in 2022
- Named to Power 7 United 7-on-7 team as a senior
- Tabbed as one of Florida’s top linebackers by FlaVarsity
- Also prepared at Pembroke Pines Charter
Mason Sulla | OL | 6-4 | 297 | Lancaster, Ky./Garrard County
- Second-Team AP All-State selection as a junior
- Helped Lions run for 230 yards per game in 2021
- Tallied 40 tackles and five tackles for loss as a junior
- Also member of Garrard County basketball team
