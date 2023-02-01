EKU Football Adds Seven On National Signing Day

EKU head football coachtoday announced the addition of seven more recruits to the program’s 2023 signing class, giving the Colonels 27 newcomers in the class.

Walt Wells

EKU head football coachtoday announced the addition of seven more recruits to the program’s 2023 signing class, giving the Colonels 27 newcomers in the class.

The new signees consist of two running backs, two tight ends, one linebacker, one offensive lineman, and one safety. Three of the incoming Colonels are Kentucky natives, while three hail from Tennessee and one comes from Florida.

“We are thrilled to have these young men join our EKU football family,” said Wells. “This is group has an ability to excel both on and off the football field. These seven student-athletes will be a great addition to our program and will help us continue to push EKU football to the level we want to reach.”

Travis Grant | YOU | 6-1 | 210 | Richmond, Ky./Madison Central

Part of 2021 Class 6A state championship team

Class 6A All-District 8 First-Team selection

Ranked second on the team in receptions as a senior

Also tallied 21 tackles at linebacker in 2022

Curtez Hill | RB | 5-10 | 197 | Newport, Ky./Holmes

Led the Bulldogs to playoff appearances in all four seasons

Third-Team TriStateFootball kick returner selection as a senior

Totaled eight rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return score as a junior

Anchor runner on the Holmes 4×100 and 4×200 Sprint relay teams

Mark Joseph | S| 5-11 | 160 | Memphis, Tenn./Sheffield

Division 1 Class 3A Coaches All-State selection

TSSAA 3A Mr. Football finalist as a senior

Led state with 10 interceptions as a junior

Totaled 24 career interceptions

Brayden Latham | RB | 5-11 | 207 | Knoxville, Tenn./Knoxville West

Region 2-5A Player of the Year

Two-time All-State selection

Led Rebels to 15-0 record and 5A state championship as a senior

Rushed for 1,738 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022

Mena Mannan | YOU | 6-2 | 221 | Franklin, Tenn./Franklin

Nashville All-American Bowl participant

Tallied 25 receptions as a senior

Tabbed as a Region 7-6A top returning player by TN Varsity in 2022

Top-100 Tennessee prospect according to Prep RedZone

Maddox Marcellus | ILB | 6-2 | 212 | Miami, Fla./Monsignor Edward Pace

Ranked third in tackles per game for the Spartans in 2022

Named to Power 7 United 7-on-7 team as a senior

Tabbed as one of Florida’s top linebackers by FlaVarsity

Also prepared at Pembroke Pines Charter

Mason Sulla | OL | 6-4 | 297 | Lancaster, Ky./Garrard County

Second-Team AP All-State selection as a junior

Helped Lions run for 230 yards per game in 2021

Tallied 40 tackles and five tackles for loss as a junior

Also member of Garrard County basketball team