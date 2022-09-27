EKU And WKU Match-Up To Highlight 60th Season Of Basketball In Alumni Coliseum

A four-game agreement with WKU will bring the “Battle of the Bluegrass” back to Richmond in 2024 for the first game in the newly renovated facility.

RICHMOND, Ky. –

The 60th season of basketball inside Eastern Kentucky University’s historic Alumni Coliseum will be highlighted by a match-up between the Colonels and Western Kentucky on Nov. 10.

Alumni Coliseum and McBrayer Arena are set to undergo a complete renovation following the 2022-23 season. A four-game agreement with WKU will bring the “Battle of the Bluegrass” back to Richmond in 2024 for the first game in the newly renovated facility.

Prior to hosting the Hilltoppers, Eastern Kentucky will start the 2022-23 campaign by hosting Miami (Ohio)-Middletown at 7:30 pm on Monday, Nov. 7.

After opening the season with two straight home games, the Colonels will play four straight away from home. EKU will make the short trip to face Cincinnati on Nov. 13. Three games at the Capital Classic Hosted by Georgia State are scheduled for Nov. 18-20. EKU will play the host Panthers followed by UNC Asheville and Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Colonels will host Brescia on Nov. 23.

Road games at James Madison on Dec. 2 and Tennessee on Dec. 7 kick off the month of December. Eastern Kentucky Returns to McBrayer Arena to host Boyce College on Dec. 10.

EKU will play at Northern Kentucky on Dec. 14. The non-conference portion of the regular season schedule concludes with home games against Radford on Dec. 17 and UNC Greensboro on Dec. 22. UNCG has played in a national postseason tournament each of the past six full seasons, including the 2018 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments.

The 18-game ASUN Conference schedule, which was released in June, begins Dec. 31 at home against conference newcomer Queens. The ASUN portion of the schedule includes at least one game against each of the other 13 conference programs. EKU will play five teams twice – Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, Queens, Liberty and Central Arkansas.

AW Hamilton ‘s Colonels have now broken 30 program records. During the 2021-22 season EKU broke program marks for 3-pointers made and attempted in a game, and 3-pointers made and attempted in a season. For the second straight season, Eastern Kentucky led its conference in scoring, averaging 79 points per game. The Colonels were the 16th highest scoring team in the nation. EKU also ranked second in the country in turnover margin, third in 3-pointers per game, fourth in steals per game and seventh in turnovers forced.

EKU’s 2022 recruiting class was ranked as high as 65th in the country by 247Sports and includes the program’s first-ever ESPN four-star freshman recruit, a former four-star high school prospect, a three-star freshman point guard, a former three- star high school forward, a three-star freshman center, a junior college All-American and Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball