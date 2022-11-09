‘Ekphrastic Pairings’ combines visual art, Poetry – Knox County VillageSoup

MIDCOAST — “Ekphrastic Pairings” is a Collaboration between The Poets Corner and Page Gallery. The exhibition and readings make connections between visual art and Poetry to encourage us to consider new ways of seeing and deepen our understanding of both forms of art.

The Poets Corner and Page Gallery invited the community to write Poems in response to images in the “Ekphrastic Pairings” exhibition on view at Page Gallery, 23 Bay View St., Camden, and online at thepagegallery.com/exhibition/ekphrastic-pairings.

Ekphrastic writing is an age-old tradition of creating a literary description or commentary on a work of art.

Poems were selected from among nearly 170 submissions written in response to a range of artworks in the exhibition. Two selections of Poems were made:

“The Poets Choice” will be read by the Poets Sunday, Nov. 13, over Zoom from 4 to 5:30 pm The selected Poets were chosen based on a mix of Voices and approaches to writing ekphrastic Poetry and include Sheila Aldous (Devon, England), Matt Bernier (Pittsfield, Maine), Beth Fox (Wolfeboro , NH), Margaret Haberman (Belfast, Maine), Anniliese Jakimides (Bangor, Maine), Judy Kaber (Belfast, Maine), Kathleen March (Brunswick, Maine), Robbi Nestor (Lake Forest, Calif.), Lindsay Rockwell (Northhampton , Mass.), Nancy Sobonik (Lyman, Maine), Meghan Sterling (Gardiner, Maine) and A Garnett Weiss (Ottawa, Canada). For more information and to register for the Zoom reading, visit thepoetscorner.org/events.

“The Artists’ Selection” will be read in person at Page Gallery from 1 to 3 pm Saturday, Nov. 19. These selections were made by artists and poets including Sarah Bitter, Nancy Lloyd, Amy Lowry and Leslie Mathews, among others. A full list of the Poems selected by artists will be published in advance of the reading at thepagegallery.com/exhibition/ekphrastic-pairings.

The Poets Corner is a platform created to Foster community among Writers and Readers of Poetry and short prose. Founded by former Maine Media Workshops + College president Meg Weston and author/writing Coach Kathrin Seitz, The Poets Corner is based in Midcoast Maine, and hosts virtual readings usually on the second Sunday of each month.

