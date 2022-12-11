Ek Ashcharja Phool Binay Majumdar available at bookshops

Poet-essayist Ahasan Hydar and Snigdhadip Chakrabarty-edited and compiled book titled Ek Ashcharja Phool Binay Majumdar is now available at different bookstores and online platforms.

Published by Ashray Prakashan, the 824-page book contains literary pieces from different perspectives on poet Binay Majumdar and his literary works. Razib Datta is the cover artist of the book.

‘Binay Majumdar made a huge contribution to Bangla literature in the post-Jibanananda Das period. Out of deep respect for him and his works, I devoted myself to this book. Veteran and young poets, essayists of Bangla literature have shed light on various aspects of the poet’s personal life and work in this book,’ Ahasan Hydar told New Age.

Ek Ashcharja Phool Binay Majumdar features literary pieces written by Shamsur Rahman, Al Mahmud, Shakti Chattopadhyay, Kalikrishna Guha, Sunil Gangopadhyay, Ahmed Sofa, Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Utpalkumar Basu, Amiya Deb, Ushaprasanna Mukhopadhyay, Jyotirmoy Datta, Minakshi Datta, Joy Goswami, Ravi Shankar Ball, Mridul Dasgupta, Tanvir Mokammel, Nurul Alam Atique and Rifat Chowdhury, among others.

‘In the segment of the book titled Binay Kathakata, Kalikrishna Guha, an eminent poet of the ’60s, wrote in his essay titled Binay Majumdarer Biraha Basabas o Mahapayar that Binay Majumdar was a pure and Classical poet among us. Sunil Gangopadhyay also wrote that Binay has enriched Bangla Poetry with his thought-provoking lines,’ added Ahasan Hydar, mentioning, ‘In the case of Binay Majumdar, his literary works cannot be separated from his life.’

Readers can purchase the book at different bookstores, namely Baatighar, Pendulum and others in the capital. The book is also available on the online platform Rokomari. Besides, Readers can order the book on the Facebook page of Ashray Prakashan.