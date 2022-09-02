EIU Football Plays To Final Whistle In Opener At NIU

DEKALB, Ill. – Eastern Illinois football played until the final whistle on Thursday night in the opening game of the Chris Wilkerson era but ran out of time during a 34-27 loss at Defending Mid-American Conference Champion Northern Illinois.

EIU trailed 21-6 at the half but rallied to have a chance to tie the game on one final possession. The Panthers closed to 34-27 when Jonah O’Brien connected with Jay Vallee is an 8-yard touchdown pass with 2:04 left in the game.

The Panthers failed on the onside kick but were given one final opportunity as a 43-yard field goal by Northern Illinois sailed wide right with 58 seconds remaining.

EIU marched into NIU territory but the game would end on an O’Brien pass to Nile Hill with Hill tackled at the 36-yard line as time expired. O’Brien passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, the most passing yards by an EIU team in an opening game since 2016.

NIU opened up a 21-3 lead with a touchdown with runs by Harrison Waylee (one yard), Mason Blakemore (19 yards) and Antario Brown (35 yards) in the first half.

Stone Galloway hit a pair of first half field goals for EIU’s scoring connecting from 34 yards in the first quarter and 25 yards with four seconds left in the first half.

The Panthers scored 21 second half points with touchdown receptions by Jaelin Benefield late in the third quarter and Justin Thomas Midway in the fourth quarter. Thomas touchdown with 9:58 left in the game closed the NIU lead to 31-20.

Thomas had six receptions for 83 yards and the one score. Benefield was versatile for EIU with four catches for 57 yards and the score. He also rushed for 63 yards. Markenzy Pierre rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. EIU finished with 441 yards of total offense while holding NIU to 379 yards.