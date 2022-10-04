Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The north Londoners are badly in need of a win in the Champions League when they visit Germany on Tuesday but could be in for a tough night

Tottenham travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday three of the Champions League with Antonio Conte’s men eager to get back to winning ways following their north London Derby defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs lost their last European match going down 2-0 to Sporting Clube and Tuesday evening’s Clash in Germany is of vital importance to the club’s hopes of progressing in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur latest odds

The hosts are priced at 23/10 (3.30) with bet365 to claim a win and Eintracht are in good form heading into this Clash having recorded three consecutive wins.

The visitors however remain clear Favorites at 23/20 (2.15) with the draw available at 5/2 (3.50).

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane is yet to score in the Champions League this term but the Spurs and England Captain remains the shortest priced player to break the deadlock at 4/1 (6.00) ahead of Heung-min Son at 6/1 (7.00).

The only Tottenham player to score in Europe this season is Richarlison and the Brazilian is available at 7/1 (8.00).

The favorite to score first for the hosts is Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borre at 13/2 (7.50).

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Conte’s side were disappointing in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday while their 2-0 loss in Lisbon against Sporting Clube also came after a really poor showing.

In such a tight group there is little margin for error and Tottenham’s Italian manager will know his side cannot afford to lose in Germany.

The visitors are therefore likely to prioritize keeping a clean sheet and there could be some interest in opposing a high-scoring game, especially when considering Eintracht’s defensive record.

Domestically, Oliver Glasner’s team have kept clean sheets in the last month against fellow Champions League side RB Leipzig and surprise Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin, while also keeping out Marseille on matchday two.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur tips and predictions

Under 2.5 goals is priced at 11/10 (2.10) which looks like offering excellent value for what should be a tight game.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365