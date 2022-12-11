Eighth SheBelieves Cup to kick-off in February 2023

The US Women’s team are set to host the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup which is set to take place from 16-22 February (2023) with Brazil, Canada and Japan as the invited nations who will join the USA for the four-team international tournament. All four countries will be participating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup next summer and all are currently ranked in the top 11 in the world.

This will be the eighth edition of the SheBelieves Cup which was created by US Soccer as part of the SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls to achieve their goals in sport and beyond.

The USA are the current holders and have won five of the seven competitions and this year will face South American and Asian powerhouses in Brazil and Japan along with reigning Olympic gold medalists in Canada, with the tournament serving as a perfect platform for World Cup preparation just five months before the competition kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

Full screen Kristie Mewis of the US celebrates scoring their first goal with Megan Rapinoe and teammates PILAR OLIVARES Reuters

The tournament will be played at three venues: the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, GEODIS Park in Nashville, and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.