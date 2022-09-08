Eighth grader makes history as first female football player at Sutton Middle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -She may be pint-sized in stature, but not in courage.

Nivea Santiago is making history at Sutton Middle School, as the first-ever female football player. Not only does she just play on the team, but she plays on defense, as a free safety.

“It’s like deep third, so if somebody gets behind you, you have to try to beat them to the ball, intercept it,” she said.

Nivea said she always enjoyed watching the sport on TV, and that’s what inspired her to give it a try.

“My mom was scared, terrified. My dad, he thought I could do it,” said Santiago. “She came to me and said Coach I’m interested in playing football. We are open-minded so I said okay you can come out,” said Ravenell DuPree, head football coach.

Dupree said Santiago earned her spot on the team. She also uses her track and field skills on the football field.

“She’s an excellent track runner, she’s always competing very hard in PE, she’s in my class always battling with the boys,” he said.

The playmaker said she wants to try other positions shortly and hopes to prove that anyone can play football if they work hard.

“Not all sports are for boys,” said Santiago.

“We are open-minded so we don’t mind girls or just other people who want to play,” said DuPree.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.