Eight West African nations gather for the Handball Tournament

Seven national youth teams (U18) and eight national junior teams (U20) from West Africa are taking part in the Men’s Handball Tournament Africa – Zone III, which takes place from 22 to 26 November 2022 in Abidjan, capital of Ivory coast

Teams from Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Niger and Togo will fight for the Trophy in the youth category, and the same nations plus Burkina Faso will take part in the event junior.

Both competitions will also serve as qualifying tournaments for the continental phase scheduled for December 2022.

The youth event will take place at the Salle polyvalente de Treichville, and the venue for the junior tournament is the Palais des sports.

In both categories, the group stage will take place from November 22-24. Participants will be divided into two groups: one with four teams and one with three in the U18 event, and the other with four teams in the U20 competition.

The final and third-place matches of both events will take place on Saturday, November 26.

Groups :

Group A: Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Liberia

Group B: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Niger

Junior:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Liberia

Group B: Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Niger

