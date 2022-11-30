Eight take home recognition in MIAC Football Awards

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Eight members of the Carleton College football team were honored as the MIAC coaches handed out their end of season awards. Leading the way were defensive lineman Skyler Kessenich (Sr./Baltimore, Md./Friends School of Baltimore), defensive back Ryan McGregor (Sr./Ellsworth, Wis./Ellsworth), Offensive tackle Ben Pham (Sr./Lombard, Ill./Glenbard East), and linebacker Isaac Simons (Sr./Oconomowoc, Wis./Lake Country Lutheran), each of whom earned All-MIAC status.

Meanwhile, four players received All-MIAC Honorable Mention: defensive lineman Michael Carey (Jr./Haddonfield, NJ/Haddonfield Memorial), defensive back Jackson Cleveland (Sr./River Falls, Wis./River Falls), tight end Ntense Obono (So./Lawrence, Kan./Lawrence), and quarterback Jonathan Singleton (Sr./San Martin, Calif./Live Oak).

With this group of honorees helping lead the way, Carleton finished the season 7-3, allowing the Knights to post back-to-back 7-win seasons for only the second time in school history. The 2022 campaign included victories over rivals St. Olaf and Macalester—by a combined score of 82-34—allowing Carleton to reclaim the Goat Trophy and maintain possession of the Book of Knowledge.

Kessenich started all 10 games at nose tackle and finished fourth in the MIAC in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss (6.5) during conference games. He totaled 26 tackles, led the team in quarterback hurries, recovered a fumble, and blocked a kick. He also served as long snapper in the kicking game as Carleton broke the school record for extra points made. During his time in this role, the Knights’ special teams unit made 2-of-the-5 longest field goals in team history.

McGregor was named to the All-MIAC Squad for the second straight season, this time claiming first-team recognition. They finished second on the Knights with 70 total tackles, including 41 solo stops. He was credited with three pass breakups, forced a fumble, and recovered another. Among the national leaders in solo tackles, he ranked fifth among MIAC defensive backs in tackles (7.6 per game) during conference contests.

Pham, who received all-conference Honorable mention a year ago, was 1-of only-10 Offensive lineman honored with a spot on the All-MIAC team. He started all 10 games this fall at left tackle for a Carleton Squad that broke the school scoring record. He did not surrender a sack and helped block for an Offensive unit that scored 36.3 points per game. The Knights passed for 2,528 yards, the fifth-highest total in team history, while the running game accumulated 1,525 yards, the program’s highest total since 2015.

Simons Landed on the All-MIAC First Team Defense for the second consecutive season. They collected 86 tackles to lead the Knights and rank fourth in the conference. He was among national leaders in total tackles, solo tackles (42), and tackles for loss (12.5) during the regular season. Simons led the MIAC with 11.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries during conference games. A two-time MIAC Defensive Player of the Week, he was 1 of only 2 MIAC players to amass at least 70 tackles and three sacks during the season.

Carey received all-conference recognition for the second time in as many seasons, having previously been an All-MIAC Second Team pick in 2021. This fall, he had 3.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss during conference games, ranking fourth and seventh, respectively , among MIAC players. They led Carleton defensive linemen in tackles for the second consecutive season.

Cleveland received All-MIAC Honorable Mention for the second consecutive year. They ranked third among MIAC players in passes defended during conference action. They had a pick-six at No. 4 Saint John’s and finished second in the MIAC for interception return yardage. He also served as the Knights’ primary punt returner, ranking fourth in the region and 14th in NCAA Division III with an average of 13.2 yards per return.

Obono was 1-of-3 tight ends to take home some level of all-conference recognition this year. He paced the Knights with 51 receptions, including a team-high seven touchdowns. That latter figure was tied for second among MIAC players at his position this season. His 428 receiving yards ranked second on the Knights. They closed the season with a 10-catch, 92-yard effort in the win over Concordia-Moorhead with both figures representing career bests.

Singleton was at the controls of the Carleton offense for nine games this season, passing for 1,987 yards with 21 touchdowns. He also ran the ball for an additional 296 yards and a score. They ranked 15th in the country with 21.67 completions per game and 43rd with a .644 completion percentage. By the end of this season, Singleton—an All-MIAC pick a year ago—smashed several Carleton career passing records. He now sits atop the Leaderboard with 6,241 passing yards, 65 passing touchdowns, 632 pass completions, and 231.2 passing yards per game. All of those figures came in only 27 career games as Carleton did not play during the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.