Eight Respect Your Talent alumni to shine in EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers

The M20 EHF EURO 2022 provided a glimpse into the future of men’s handball last July in Portugal, with some great handball and entertaining games featured in the schedule. With plenty of players ready to make the next step and feature in their respective senior teams, for many of them, it was the last hurrah at junior level.

For the players that stood out, the Player of the Match award was a ticket for Entering the “Respect Your Talent” program, which promotes the Holistic development of Talented players’ careers, on and off the handball court. In the program’s pioneering approach, the world’s best handball players support the young Guns with dedicated workshops and an insight into what it means to be the best.

With the new campaign for EHF EURO 2024 ready to start, several Respect Your Talent alumni are now featuring prominently in their senior sides, and we are ready to take a look into the ones who can shine at the highest level.

Francisco Costa and Martim Costa (Portugal)

It would be unfair to separate the two brothers, who made their national team debuts in the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship play-off against the Netherlands and will now probably be key players in Portugal’s quest to qualify for EHF EURO 2024.

Much has already been written about them, but they have absolutely shone at every level in the past year, scoring freely for Sporting CP in the EHF European League Men. This season, Sporting progressed to the group phase with a 61:55 aggregate win against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in qualification round 2, with the two backs Sporting’s top scorers in the two games as they combined for 22 goals.

Moreover, the two Brothers were also selected in the M20 EHF EURO 2022 All-Star Team, having led Portugal to silver, after losing to Spain in the final, while right-back Francisco Costa was top scorer in the competition, with 58 goals.

Stefan Dodic and Milos Kos (Serbia)

Last July, Serbia enjoyed their best-ever finish at M20 EHF EURO 2022, with a superb Bronze medal underlining their penchant for creating surprises when nobody believed they were going to do something special.

The performance was mainly due to a strong back line and an excellent defense. One player stood out above all in the competition, and it was Stefan Dodic, a centre-back who was touted to be the next best thing to come out of the Serbian school of handball.

Dodic dazzled with his immense skills and superb handball IQ, acting both as a finisher and as a creator, being named the MVP for M20 EHF EURO 2022, scoring 29 goals and setting up plenty of others for his teammates.

The one who benefitted the most was left-back Milos Kos, Serbia’s top scorer at M20 EHF EURO 2022, with 44 goals in the competition. A very strong back with a superb shot, which can be Unstoppable at times, Kos joins Dodic in Toni Gerona’s line-up for the matches against Finland and Slovakia, two crucial games for the side ahead of the doubleheader against Norway.