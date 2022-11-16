Eight PBC Men’s Soccer Players Named All-Region; Rios Player of the Year

NEWBERRY, SC — Eight Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer players were named All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) with Clayton State’s Geo Rios named the region Player of the Year. Five of the eight selections were named first-team All-Region and will be eligible for All-America consideration.

A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Rios had a remarkable season for the Lakers. The PBC Offensive Player of the Year is tied for the national lead with .79 assists a match and is tied for second with 15 assists. In addition, Rios added a career-high six goals on 51 shots. Rios also notched 27 points on the season. Geo also earned PBC First-Team All-Conference this season along with PBC Player of the Week honors twice.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities. The D2CC All-Region team is selected by regional Collegiate sports communicators.

2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA)

Men’s Soccer All- Southeast Region Team

First Team

Pos Name School Yr Hometown GK Alex Janjic Wingate Fr. Belgrade, Serbia F Langston Blackstock Clayton State Gr. Marietta, Ga. F Peter Plougmand Mars Hill So. Odense, Denmark F Marco Guel Landers Jr. Calw, Germany F Harry Cooke Lincoln Memorial Fr. Market Drayton, England MF Geo Rios (2021-2) Clayton State So. Lawrenceville, Ga. MF Carles Montoliu Lobo Lenoir-Rhyne Sr. Valencia, Spain MF Fletcher Dyson read-McRae So. Aylsham, England MF Mikkel Goling (2021-1) Young Harris So. Copenhagen, Denmark D Harry Lovett (2021-1) Chowan Gr. Wrexham, Wales D Alistair Danjo Landers Sr. Reims, France D Owen Marshall (2019-2) Wingate Jr. York, England D Dani Fernandez Lenoir-Rhyne Gr. Madrid, Spain

Second Team

Pos Name School Yr Hometown GK Tirso Trueba Flagler So. Puebla, Mexico F Mark Radoki Limestone Jr. Biberbach, Germany F Tren Drexhage Chowan Gr. Alphen din Rijn, Netherlands F Hayden Gensler Converse So. cleveland, Ga. F Angelo Fabricio Limestone Gr. Jundiai, Brazil MF Pedro Santos Wingate So. You can Paulo, Brazil MF Alvaro Zamora (2019-2, 2021-2 Francis Mario Gr. Madrid, Spain MF Blake Grove Barton Fr. Newstead, Australia MF Kevin Rubaszewski Landers So. Geilenkirchen, Germany D Stephen Rob Limestone So. Konigswinter, Germany D Niclas Wittur Wingate Jr. Schildow, Germany D George Wisner Flagler Fr. hook, England

Southeast Region Player of the Year: Geo Rios (So., M, Clayton State)

*Numbers in parentheses indicate previous D2CCA All-Southeast Region selection – Season-Team (1=1St Team, 2=2n.d team)