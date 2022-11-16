Eight PBC Men’s Soccer Players Named All-Region; Rios Player of the Year

NEWBERRY, SC — Eight Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer players were named All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) with Clayton State’s Geo Rios named the region Player of the Year. Five of the eight selections were named first-team All-Region and will be eligible for All-America consideration.

A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Rios had a remarkable season for the Lakers. The PBC Offensive Player of the Year is tied for the national lead with .79 assists a match and is tied for second with 15 assists. In addition, Rios added a career-high six goals on 51 shots. Rios also notched 27 points on the season. Geo also earned PBC First-Team All-Conference this season along with PBC Player of the Week honors twice.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities. The D2CC All-Region team is selected by regional Collegiate sports communicators.

2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA)
Men’s Soccer All- Southeast Region Team

First Team

Pos

Name

School

Yr

Hometown

GK

Alex Janjic

Wingate

Fr.

Belgrade, Serbia

F

Langston Blackstock

Clayton State

Gr.

Marietta, Ga.

F

Peter Plougmand

Mars Hill

So.

Odense, Denmark

F

Marco Guel

Landers

Jr.

Calw, Germany

F

Harry Cooke

Lincoln Memorial

Fr.

Market Drayton, England

MF Geo Rios (2021-2) Clayton State So. Lawrenceville, Ga.
MF Carles Montoliu Lobo Lenoir-Rhyne Sr. Valencia, Spain

MF

Fletcher Dyson

read-McRae

So.

Aylsham, England

MF

Mikkel Goling (2021-1)

Young Harris

So.

Copenhagen, Denmark

D

Harry Lovett (2021-1)

Chowan

Gr.

Wrexham, Wales

D

Alistair Danjo

Landers

Sr.

Reims, France

D

Owen Marshall (2019-2)

Wingate

Jr.

York, England

D

Dani Fernandez

Lenoir-Rhyne

Gr.

Madrid, Spain

Second Team

Pos

Name

School

Yr

Hometown

GK

Tirso Trueba

Flagler

So.

Puebla, Mexico

F

Mark Radoki

Limestone

Jr.

Biberbach, Germany

F

Tren Drexhage

Chowan

Gr.

Alphen din Rijn, Netherlands

F

Hayden Gensler

Converse

So.

cleveland, Ga.

F

Angelo Fabricio

Limestone

Gr.

Jundiai, Brazil

MF

Pedro Santos

Wingate

So.

You can Paulo, Brazil

MF

Alvaro Zamora (2019-2, 2021-2

Francis Mario

Gr.

Madrid, Spain

MF

Blake Grove

Barton

Fr.

Newstead, Australia

MF

Kevin Rubaszewski

Landers

So.

Geilenkirchen, Germany

D

Stephen Rob

Limestone

So.

Konigswinter, Germany

D

Niclas Wittur

Wingate

Jr.

Schildow, Germany

D

George Wisner

Flagler

Fr.

hook, England

Southeast Region Player of the Year: Geo Rios (So., M, Clayton State)

*Numbers in parentheses indicate previous D2CCA All-Southeast Region selection – Season-Team (1=1St Team, 2=2n.d team)

