Eight PBC Men’s Soccer Players Named All-Region; Rios Player of the Year
NEWBERRY, SC — Eight Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer players were named All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) with Clayton State’s Geo Rios named the region Player of the Year. Five of the eight selections were named first-team All-Region and will be eligible for All-America consideration.
A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Rios had a remarkable season for the Lakers. The PBC Offensive Player of the Year is tied for the national lead with .79 assists a match and is tied for second with 15 assists. In addition, Rios added a career-high six goals on 51 shots. Rios also notched 27 points on the season. Geo also earned PBC First-Team All-Conference this season along with PBC Player of the Week honors twice.
The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities. The D2CC All-Region team is selected by regional Collegiate sports communicators.
2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA)
Men’s Soccer All- Southeast Region Team
First Team
|
Pos
|
Name
|
School
|
Yr
|
Hometown
|
GK
|
Alex Janjic
|
Wingate
|
Fr.
|
Belgrade, Serbia
|
F
|
Langston Blackstock
|
Clayton State
|
Gr.
|
Marietta, Ga.
|
F
|
Peter Plougmand
|
Mars Hill
|
So.
|
Odense, Denmark
|
F
|
Marco Guel
|
Landers
|
Jr.
|
Calw, Germany
|
F
|
Harry Cooke
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
Fr.
|
Market Drayton, England
|MF
|Geo Rios (2021-2)
|Clayton State
|So.
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|MF
|Carles Montoliu Lobo
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Sr.
|Valencia, Spain
|
MF
|
Fletcher Dyson
|
read-McRae
|
So.
|
Aylsham, England
|
MF
|
Mikkel Goling (2021-1)
|
Young Harris
|
So.
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
D
|
Harry Lovett (2021-1)
|
Chowan
|
Gr.
|
Wrexham, Wales
|
D
|
Alistair Danjo
|
Landers
|
Sr.
|
Reims, France
|
D
|
Owen Marshall (2019-2)
|
Wingate
|
Jr.
|
York, England
|
D
|
Dani Fernandez
|
Lenoir-Rhyne
|
Gr.
|
Madrid, Spain
Second Team
|
Pos
|
Name
|
School
|
Yr
|
Hometown
|
GK
|
Tirso Trueba
|
Flagler
|
So.
|
Puebla, Mexico
|
F
|
Mark Radoki
|
Limestone
|
Jr.
|
Biberbach, Germany
|
F
|
Tren Drexhage
|
Chowan
|
Gr.
|
Alphen din Rijn, Netherlands
|
F
|
Hayden Gensler
|
Converse
|
So.
|
cleveland, Ga.
|
F
|
Angelo Fabricio
|
Limestone
|
Gr.
|
Jundiai, Brazil
|
MF
|
Pedro Santos
|
Wingate
|
So.
|
You can Paulo, Brazil
|
MF
|
Alvaro Zamora (2019-2, 2021-2
|
Francis Mario
|
Gr.
|
Madrid, Spain
|
MF
|
Blake Grove
|
Barton
|
Fr.
|
Newstead, Australia
|
MF
|
Kevin Rubaszewski
|
Landers
|
So.
|
Geilenkirchen, Germany
|
D
|
Stephen Rob
|
Limestone
|
So.
|
Konigswinter, Germany
|
D
|
Niclas Wittur
|
Wingate
|
Jr.
|
Schildow, Germany
|
D
|
George Wisner
|
Flagler
|
Fr.
|
hook, England
Southeast Region Player of the Year: Geo Rios (So., M, Clayton State)
*Numbers in parentheses indicate previous D2CCA All-Southeast Region selection – Season-Team (1=1St Team, 2=2n.d team)