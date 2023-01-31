Eight Michigan football players land in the top 250 of the composite NFL Draft big board

The draft process has officially arrived for some of the Michigan football team’s most recent stars.

Although the Wolverines are slated to return a whopping 15 starters and 33 two-deep players from its 2022 season, Michigan also has a number of intriguing NFL Draft prospects who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. In all, eight former Wolverines are among the top 250 prospects in the NFL Mock Draft Databasea site that compiles mock drafts from a number of publications.

Entering a week full of prospect bowls and camps, we check in on where those players rank.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith leads the maize and blue at No. 53 overall, and No. 7 among defensive linemen.

Cornerback DJ Turner was No. 10 among cornerbacks, and No. 76 overall.

Mike Morris, Michigan’s latest standout edge defender, was No. 112 overall.

Decorated center Olu Oluwatimi came in at No. 117, and ninth among interior Offensive linemen.

Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes comes in at No. 15 among Offensive tackles, and No. 135 overall.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker Landed seventh among tight ends, and No. 148 overall.

Ronnie Bell is currently No. 159 overall, and No. 20 among wide receivers.

While kicker is a difficult position to project in the draft, Jake Moody led the position group, and finished No. 229 on the board.

The NFL Combine will take place March 3-6 in Indianapolis, and will be aired all four days on NFL Network. The NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Michigan is one of the most storied programs in terms of producing NFL Draft picks, producing 392 picks to rank fifth all-time. The Wolverines’ 50 NFL Draft Picks rank seventh all-time. Michigan has also had at least one player selected every year since 1939, the longest streak in the country.

After something of a lull to open the 21st century, the Wolverines’ draft success has picked up under Jim Harbaugh. Since 2017, Harbaugh’s second NFL Draft class, Michigan has produced an average of 5.85 NFL Draft Picks per year, a figure that ranks fifth in the country. Michigan is also sixth nationally having produced eight first-round NFL Draft Picks in that time.

