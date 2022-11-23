Eight League Football Representatives Among Finalists for Stats Perform National FCS Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Eight Patriot League candidates have been selected as Finalists for five different FCS national awards, as announced by Stats Perform this week.

A national media panel will select the winners of the Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan, Jerry Rice, Doris Robinson and Eddie Robinson Awards, with voting based on the regular season. The recipient will be announced at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

STATS PERFORM FCS NATIONAL AWARDS FINALISTS Walter Payton Award

(FCS Offensive Player of the Year) Tim DeMorat (Fordham, Sr., QB); Fotis Kokosioulis (Fordham, Sr., WR); Matthew Sluka (Holy Cross, Jr., QB) Buck Buchanan Award

(FCS Defensive Player of the Year) Malik Hamm (Lafayette, Sr., DL); Ryan Greenhagen (Fordham, Gr., LB) Jerry Rice Award

(FCS Freshman of the Year) Wedner Cadet (Georgetown, Fr., DB) Doris Robinson Award

(FCS Scholar-Athlete of the Year) Peter Oliver (Holy Cross, Sr., RB) Eddie Robinson Award

(FCS Coach of the Year) Bob Chesney (Holy Cross

WALTER PAYTON AWARD

Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat, senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis and Holy Cross junior quarterback Matthew Sluka were selected among the 30 Finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, given to the national Offensive player of the year in the college football’s Championship subdivision. DeMorat was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year for the third-consecutive season after leading the FCS in five categories, including passing yards (4,561) and passing touchdowns (53). Kokosioulis is second in the FCS in receiving yards (1,180) and receiving touchdowns (14). Sluka is third in the Nation in passing efficiency (180.7), 10th in passing touchdowns (25) and seventh in points responsible for (198). Colgate running backs Kenny Gamble (1987) and Jamaal Branch (2003) have both earned the Walter Payton Award in the 35-year history of the honor.

THE BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD

Lafayette senior defensive lineman Malik Hamm and Fordham Graduate student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen were among the 30 Finalists for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, presented to the national defensive player of the year in the FCS. Hamm was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year for the second time. Hamm became the first Patriot League football student-athlete to earn All-League honors five times, while Greenhagen became a four-time All-League selection. Hamm is 15th in the FCS with 0.77 sacks per game and finishes his career on College Hill fourth in Patriot League history with 32 sacks. Greenhagen finished third in the League with 103 tackles. He is 12 tackles shy of becoming the Patriot League’s career leader.

JERRY RICE AWARD

Georgetown freshman defensive back Wedner Cadet was selected as one of the 25 candidates for the 2025 Jerry Rice Awards, presented to the FCS national freshman of the year. This will be the 12th year of the Jerry Rice Award, which Fordham Legend Chase Edmonds won in 2014. Cadet leads the Patriot League and is tied for sixth in the FCS with 0.5 interceptions per game. Bucknell’s Alex Pechin earned the Jerry Rice Award in 2019.

DORIS ROBINSON AWARD

Holy Cross senior running back Peter Oliver was named one of the 15 Finalists for the FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. The Doris Robinson Award will be presented for the eighth time, given to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom but in the community and beyond. Oliver, a three-time Academic All-Patriot League honoree, is one of the League’s two Finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy and has been selected as the 2021 Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

THE EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD

Holy Cross head Coach Bob Chesney was selected as one of the 16 Finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, given to the FCS national Coach of the year. Chesney guided the Crusaders to a League-record fourth-consecutive Outright title and the first undefeated season by a Patriot League football team since 2003. Chesney received his second straight Patriot League Dick Biddle Coach of the Year honor, the third of his five-year tenure at Holy Cross. Three Patriot League head coaches have earned Eddie Robinson Award honors, including Holy Cross’ Mark Duffner (1987), Lafayette’s Bill Russo (1988) and Lehigh’s Pete Lembo (2001).

