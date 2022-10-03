Eight former IU basketball players are vying for NBA roster spots – The Daily Hoosier

Some are certain to make a team, while others hope to capitalize on a chance.

In total, eight former IU basketball players are in training camps as the NBA begins its 77th regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 18. And when one hits the hardwood, he’ll set a new standard.

Camps opened on Sept. 27, and preseason action began on Sept. 30.

Here are the eight Hoosiers vying for roster spots.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Put Anunoby in the category of a lock to make the Raptors roster as he continues to climb the NBA ladder. He begins his sixth year with the Raptors

The two-year IU star averaged a career-high 17.1 points per game a season ago and has started 227 career games in his career. Anunoby averaged double figures in each of his last three seasons and won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

Thomas Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

Bryant also enters his sixth season in the league and returns to the team that originally drafted him, the Los Angeles Lakers, after spending the last four years in Washington.

In his four seasons with the Wizards, he started 108 games and averaged 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds. He only played in 37 games over the last two years as injuries disrupted each season.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Already the Longest tenured active Hoosier in the league, Gordon will start his 15th season in the NBA and become the Longest tenured Hoosier in the league of all-time, passing the legendary Walt Bellamy.

Gordon will begin his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. The one-and-done IU star was originally a Lottery pick with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2008, he also played in New Orleans. Gordon has averaged 16.4 points per game and started 570 games in his career.

Romeo Langford, San Antonio Spurs

Langford begins his fourth year in the NBA and this will be his first full season with the San Antonio Spurs. He began his career as a Lottery pick of the Boston Celtics.

The New Albany, Ind. product and one-and-done IU star has averaged 3.6 points in 98 games, including 4.7 with the Celtics last year.

Juwan Morgan, Los Angeles Clippers

Morgan has joined the fourth team in his NBA career while suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers on a training camp deal. He has previously played for the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Morgan has appeared in 52 games and he has averaged 1.5 points per contest.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

The former No. 2 pick in 2013 hopes this is the year he puts a run of injuries behind him and returns to NBA All-Star form. He averaged a career-high 23.1 points with the Pacers in 2017-18.

Oladipo has appeared in 462 games and scored 8,054 points during his nine-year career.

Noah Vonleh, Boston Celtics

The former Lottery pick is in camp with the Celtics after playing overseas for the first time last year. Vonleh has played for Portland, Chicago, New York, Brooklyn, Minnesota and Denver over his eight years in the league.

He Peaked in 2018-19 when he started 57 games for the Knicks and averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Cody Zeller, Utah Jazz

Zeller is on a training camp deal with the Jazz, looking to play his tenth season in the NBA. They played eight seasons in Charlotte and last year in Portland.

For his career, Zeller has started 273 games and averaged 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.

NBA teams must set their rosters by Oct. 17.

