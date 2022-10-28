Eight county teams qualify for CCS girls volleyball Playoffs – Santa Cruz Sentinel

SAN JOSE — Santa Cruz High’s girls volleyball team was awarded the No. 1 seed in Division III for the upcoming Central Coast Section playoffs.

Action across six divisions begins Saturday, but the Cardinals (22-7) — the regular-season and tournament Champion in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League — won’t open the Playoffs until Tuesday after receiving a first-round bye.

The Cardinals, celebrating their first league title in 20 years, are attempting to win the school’s first CCS title in the sport.

“I think there’s a little bit, well, a lot a bit, of an underdog story going on here, and the girls are slowly buying in and finding out about it,” Cardinals Coach Harlina Manley-Diaz said.

A total of eight teams from Santa Cruz County qualified for the playoffs.

“We’re super excited about it,” Manley-Diaz said of the seed. “And we’re happy for the rest of the SCCAL teams. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out. We’re just happy Soquel and Sacred Heart are on the other side of the bracket.”

The Cardinals canceled practice Thursday after the school was placed on lockdown, an action taken after a false report of an active shooter on campus surfaced. Manley-Diaz said her team will get together Saturday to practice.

Well. 2 Soquel (21-8) and No. 5 Aptos (12-14) also received first-round byes in D-III, as did No. 2 Harbor (26-6) in D-IV and No. 6 Mount Madonna (10-12) in DV.

Three county teams open play Saturday. In D-IV action, No. 8 Scotts Valley (12-15) plays at No. 9 Harker (12-13) at 1 pm, and No. 10 Monte Vista Christian (17-11) plays at No. 7 The King’s Academy (18-8) in Sunnyvale at 7 pm In DV, No. 8 Pacific Collegiate (9-10) hosts No. 9 Harker (12-13) at 7 pm

MVC was the only other county team to be crowned a league champion this season. The Mustangs, under first-year Coach Natalie Picone, won the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division. They have a tough opener in D-IV facing TKA, Winner of the West Bay Athletic League’s Skyline Division. The Winner of that match plays at Harbor on Tuesday night’s quarterfinals.

The Mustangs are back in the Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

“Our goal all season has been ‘make CCS,’ so we are thrilled,” Picone said. “I don’t know much about TKA, but it’s going to be a battle either way.”

On Tuesday at 7 pm, Santa Cruz hosts the Winner between No. 9 Westmoor (16-18) and No. 8 Soledad (14-8), Soquel hosts either No. 10 Saratoga (11-11) or No. 7 El Camino (15-6), and Aptos plays at No. 4 Capuchino (20-8) in D-III.

Also on Tuesday night, Mount Madonna (10-12) plays at No. 3 Santa Catalina (12-10).

CCS PLAYOFFS

Girls volleyball

Saturday’s first round

D-IV: Well. 8 Scotts Valley (12-15) at No. 9 Harker (12-13), 1 p.m

D-IV: Well. 10 Monte Vista Christian (17-11) at No. 7 The King’s Academy (18-8), 7 p.m

DV: Well. 9 Harker (12-13) at No. 8 Pacific Collegiate (9-10), 7 p.m

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

D-III: Well. 10 Saratoga (11-11)-No. 7 El Camino (15-6) Winner at No. 2 Soquel (21-8), 7 p.m

D-III: Well. 5 Aptos (12-14) at No. 4 Cappuccino (20-8), 7 pm

D-III: Well. 9 Westmoor (16-18)-No. 8 Soledad (14-8) Winner at No. 1 Santa Cruz (22-7), 7 p.m

D-IV: Well. 10 MVC-No. 7 TKA Winner at No. 2 Harbor (26-6), 7 p.m

DV: Well. 6 MB Madonna (10-12) at No. 3 Santa Catalina (12-10), 7 pm