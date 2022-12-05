NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Eight members of the Carleton College football team Landed on the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team.

Defensive lineman Skyler Kessenich (Sr./Baltimore, Md./Friends School of Baltimore) and defensive back Ryan McGregor (Sr./Ellsworth, Wis./Ellsworth) earned the Honor for the third time in their respective careers. Defensive lineman Michael Carey (Jr./Haddonfield, NJ/Haddonfield Memorial) and linebacker Isaac Simons (Sr./Oconomowoc, Wis./Lake Country Lutheran) were recognized for the second consecutive year, while for others—defensive back Jackson Cleveland (Sr./River Falls, Wis./River Falls), linebacker Noah Eckersley-Ray (Sr./Yarmouth, Maine/Yarmouth), defensive back Ryan Flanagan (Sr./Chappaqua, NY/Horace Greeley), and Offensive lineman Ben Pham (Sr./Lombard, Ill./Glenbard East)—picked up the award for the first time.

All eight Knights advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games, and be at least a sophomore academically and athletically.

Carleton went 7-3 for the second straight season, including convincing victories over rivals St. Olaf and Macalester—by a combined score of 82-34—allowing the Knights to reclaim the Goat Trophy and maintain possession of the Book of Knowledge.

Carey carries a 3.65 GPA as a Chemistry major. He received All-MIAC Honorable Mention in 2022 after he led Carleton defensive linemen in tackles for the second consecutive season. This fall, he had 3.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss during conference games, ranking fourth and seventh, respectively, among MIAC players.

Cleveland is also a Chemistry major and possesses a 3.91 grade-point average. He received All-MIAC Honorable Mention for the second consecutive year and was 1 of 4 defensive backs across the conference to do so in 2022. He tied with Flanagan for third among MIAC players in passes defended during conference action, including a pick-six at Well. 4 Saint John’s. Cleveland finished second in the league for interception return yardage. He also served as the Knights’ primary punt returner, ranking fourth in the region and 14th in NCAA Division III with an average of 13.2 yards per return.

Ecklersley-Ray is a classics major and owns a 3.77 GPA. He moved into the starting lineup for the last six games of the year and finished fifth on the team in tackles. He was 1 of 2 players on the team with an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Ryan Flanagan has a 3.82 GPA while double majoring in history and political science/international relations. They tied Cleveland for third among conference players in passes defended during MIAC games. Flanagan had a fourth-quarter interception in the win over St. Olaf and another pick to set up a touchdown in the season finale triumph over Concordia.

Kessenich is a computer science major with a 3.73 GPA. He was previously voted to the Academic All-District Team in 2019 and again for 2020-21. This fall, he finished fourth in the MIAC in sacks (3) and eighth in tackles for loss (6.5) during conference games. He totaled 26 tackles overall, led the team in quarterback hurries, recovered a fumble, and blocked a kick. Kessenich also served as long snapper in the kicking game as Carleton broke the school record for made extra points (45). During his time in this role, the Knights’ special teams unit made 2-of the-5 longest field goals in team history, including a 45-yarder to provide the deciding points in the season-ending 17-14 win over Concordia.

McGregor is an Economics major with a 3.70 GPA. He previously earned a spot on the Academic All-District Squad in 2020-21 and again for 2021, a year that culminated in his selection as a CoSIDA Academic All-American. An All-MIAC selection in 2021 and 2022, he was among the national leaders in solo tackles and ranked fifth among MIAC defensive backs in tackles (7.6 per game) during conference contests. They finished second on the Knights with 70 total tackles, including 41 solo stops. He was credited with three pass breakups, forced a fumble, and recovered another.

Pham has a 3.70 GPA as a Biology major. He Landed on the All-MIAC Team for 2022 as he started all 10 games at left tackle for the Squad that broke the school scoring record. He did not Surrender a sack over his final two seasons at Carleton and helped block for an Offensive unit that scored a team-record 36.3 points per game in 2022. This fall, the Knights passed for 2,528 yards, the fifth-highest total in team history, while the running game accumulated 1,525 yards, the program’s highest total since 2015.

Simons is an Economics major with a 3.71 GPA. He earned a spot on the All-MIAC First Team for the second consecutive season as he collected 86 tackles to lead the Knights and rank fourth in the conference. He was among national leaders in total tackles, solo tackles (42), and tackles for loss (12.5) during the regular season. Simons led the MIAC with 11.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries during conference games. A two-time MIAC Defensive Player of the Week, he was 1-of only-2 MIAC players to amass at least 70 tackles and three sacks during the season.